DVLA begins pilot of RFID-enabled number plates ahead of 2027 rollout

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has commenced the pilot phase of its new Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled number plates as part of efforts to strengthen vehicle identification, enhance security and modernise Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

The pilot exercise will involve a selected number of vehicles and is intended to enable the Authority to assess and refine the new number plates, processes and operational requirements ahead of a nationwide rollout.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 29, DVLA said the pilot marks a significant step in its efforts to introduce “a more secure, technology-driven and tamper-resistant vehicle identification system.”

The initiative follows the passage of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) and forms part of the Authority’s broader programme to strengthen the integrity, security and efficiency of the vehicle registration system.

According to the DVLA, the RFID-enabled number plate comes with enhanced security and identification features designed to improve the authenticity and traceability of registered vehicles.

The plate will prominently display “REPUBLIC OF GHANA” at the top, with the Ghana flag positioned at the top-right corner.

It will also feature a biennial renewal sticker ring at the top-left corner, the region of registration at the bottom and a watermark of the map of Ghana at the centre.

The registration details have also been redesigned.

Under the new system, the registration number will be followed by four letters. The first two letters will represent the Registration Centre Code, while the next two will constitute a Random Identification Mark which does not follow a sequential pattern.

The year of registration will no longer appear on the number plate.

The DVLA said the pilot phase will allow it to test the new system before its full implementation.

The Authority intends to commence the official issuance of the new RFID-enabled number plates in January 2027, beginning with unregistered vehicles.

It will subsequently announce the modalities and commencement date for the re-registration of vehicles that are already registered.

The DVLA said the initiative forms part of its commitment to “digitisation, enhanced vehicle security, improved revenue protection and greater efficiency in vehicle registration and identification.”

It has therefore urged vehicle owners and the general public to take note of the upcoming changes.

The Authority assured the motoring public that adequate information would be provided ahead of each phase of the rollout.

It also appealed for the cooperation and support of the public as it undertakes what it described as “an important transition towards a safer, more secure and technology-enabled vehicle registration system.”

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