DVLA expands nationwide operations with 29 new offices in 18 months

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened 29 new offices across the country in the past 18 months as part of efforts to bring its services closer to Ghanaians.

Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the expansion has increased the Authority’s total number of offices to 62 nationwide.

He said 17 of the 29 new offices were established through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

Mr Kotey made this known at the opening session of the DVLA’s 2026 mid-year review conference in Sunyani, held on the theme: “Transforming DVLA for a Digitally Driven and Efficient 24-Hour Service Culture.”

According to him, the strategic positioning of the offices is intended not only to improve access to DVLA services but also to reduce the activities of middlemen involved in the acquisition of driver’s licences.

He said the Authority had also held groundbreaking ceremonies for the construction of new office buildings at Bole in the Savannah Region, Bechem in the Ahafo Region and Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Mr Kotey added that work was also being undertaken to expand the DVLA office in Tema to provide additional space for the growing number of clients.

He announced that the Authority would soon open additional offices at Asankragua, Dunkwa-On-Offin, Twifo Praso, Tema Community One, Kwashieman and Wenchi.

Mr Kotey further disclosed that the DVLA’s audited 2025 financial records showed a significant improvement in its financial position, with its surplus increasing from GH¢5 million to GH¢25 million.

“The achievement is not a destination, but the starting point of a greater Authority,” he said.

He said management remained committed to building a motivated workforce while continuing to improve the Authority’s operations and service delivery.

Chairman of the DVLA Governing Board, George Spencer Quaye, stressed the need for financial prudence, stronger revenue collection and the elimination of leakages within the Authority.

He said the DVLA must control costs, improve efficiency and reduce waste to ensure its long-term financial sustainability.

Mr Quaye said revenue generated by the Authority should support its regulatory mandate, including investments in technology, vehicle testing and inspection, staff training and stronger operational systems.

He also cautioned that the pursuit of revenue must not compromise the DVLA’s core responsibility of ensuring road safety.

“If an unsafe vehicle fails inspection, our responsibility is to uphold the safety standard, because if a person isn’t competent to drive, our responsibility isn’t to find a way to license that person,” he said.

Mr Quaye said reforms requiring financial investment should be assessed based on their public value, particularly where they could significantly improve road safety, rather than solely on their immediate financial returns.

He stressed that financial sustainability and road safety were not competing objectives, but that financial sustainability should enable the Authority to effectively deliver on its road safety mandate.

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