DVLA cuts sod for ultra-modern new office at Bechem

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a permanent, ultra-modern office project at Bechem in the Ahafo Region.
The facility, when completed, would have an operational office and a banking hall, and is expected to improve access to DVLA services as well as boost economic activities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the area.
At a ceremony at Bechem in the Tano South Municipality, Mr Kotey expressed gratitude to the Bechem Traditional Council for donating the land for the project free of charge, saying the DVLA had initially planned to purchase land for the project, but the generosity of the traditional council had significantly reduced its cost.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano South Constituency, Mr Charles Asiedu, also lauded the traditional council’s dedication towards the development of the municipality.
He advised the community members to bury their political differences and forge ahead in unity,
to accelerate the development of the area, worrying that: “Partisan politics will only hinder our development process”.
The Paramount Chief of the Bechem Traditional Area, Nana Asiwobour Osei Bonsu III, expressed appreciation to the government for the establishment of the DVLA office in the area.
He assured the government of the support and cooperation of the people towards the execution of development projects in the area, pledging the traditional council’s readiness to release lands for those projects.
The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, noted that the DVLA office in the area had offered the opportunity to access the authority’s services without traveling long distances.
The Director of Rorgan Construction Limited, Mr Samuel Twumasi, executing the project, called for the cooperation of residents to enable the contractors to speed up and complete the project on time.
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