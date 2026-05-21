MASLOC CEO unveils new office at Bechem to support women-owned businesses

Audio By Carbonatix
Abigail Mensah Akombia, Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has inaugurated a new MASLOC office at Bechem, the capital of the Tano South Municipality in the Ahafo Region.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Akombia said the office was established to support businesses in the area, particularly women traders, through the provision of soft loans aimed at enhancing their economic activities and improving livelihoods.
She urged beneficiaries to use the loans responsibly and invest them in expanding their businesses to ensure timely repayment, allowing others to also benefit from the initiative.
Mrs. Akombia and officials of the Centre also used the occasion to educate market women on MASLOC’s operations and encouraged them to properly plan and manage their businesses to qualify for and effectively utilize the loans.
The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, encouraged traders to take advantage of the newly established office to access financial support for the growth and sustainability of their businesses.
He described the opening of the office as a timely intervention that would strengthen economic and commercial activities within the municipality.
Mr. Frimpong also commended the area’s Member of Parliament, Charles Akwasi Asiedu, for fulfilling his 2024 campaign promise to facilitate the establishment of the MASLOC office in Bechem.
Also addressing the gathering, Nana Addai Asubonteng, Ankobeahene (sub-chief) of the Bechem Traditional Council, advised market women to access the government loans responsibly and ensure prompt repayment. He also expressed appreciation to the MP for honouring his commitment to the people of the area.
Latest Stories
-
Charles Amissah’s family sues 3 hospitals, doctors and AG, seeks GH¢20m compensation
12 minutes
-
Ghana signs MOU with ‘Google for Education’ to strengthen digital literacy
17 minutes
-
Ghana’s economic activity strengthens, but business confidence eases to 12.6% – BoG
20 minutes
-
Galamsey: Ahafo Security Council disbands illegal mining site, seizes five excavators
23 minutes
-
GSA and German partners distribute calibrated scales to traders in Techiman
26 minutes
-
National Peace Council urges calm over rising political tensions
29 minutes
-
Ghana reaffirms commitment to peaceful cross-border governance and integration
32 minutes
-
‘I don’t see any faction amongst us’ – Bawumia urges unity in NPP
35 minutes
-
Mobile Money transactions hit GH¢493.2bn in April 2026 – BoG
38 minutes
-
Germany commends Ghana on completion of IMF programme
41 minutes
-
GETFund organises entrepreneurship seminar for national service personnel
45 minutes
-
Speaker must crack down on parliamentary absenteeism – Rasheed Draman
48 minutes
-
Abronye DC remand is an abuse of judicial discretion – Dr Bomfeh
51 minutes
-
Temporary GRIDCo control room to be completed by September – Energy Minister Jinapor
54 minutes
-
No basis for Abronye’s arrest and prosecution – Egyapa Mercer
57 minutes