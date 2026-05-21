MASLOC CEO unveils new office at Bechem to support women-owned businesses

Abigail Mensah Akombia, Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has inaugurated a new MASLOC office at Bechem, the capital of the Tano South Municipality in the Ahafo Region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Akombia said the office was established to support businesses in the area, particularly women traders, through the provision of soft loans aimed at enhancing their economic activities and improving livelihoods.

She urged beneficiaries to use the loans responsibly and invest them in expanding their businesses to ensure timely repayment, allowing others to also benefit from the initiative.

Mrs. Akombia and officials of the Centre also used the occasion to educate market women on MASLOC’s operations and encouraged them to properly plan and manage their businesses to qualify for and effectively utilize the loans.

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, encouraged traders to take advantage of the newly established office to access financial support for the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

He described the opening of the office as a timely intervention that would strengthen economic and commercial activities within the municipality.

Mr. Frimpong also commended the area’s Member of Parliament, Charles Akwasi Asiedu, for fulfilling his 2024 campaign promise to facilitate the establishment of the MASLOC office in Bechem.

Also addressing the gathering, Nana Addai Asubonteng, Ankobeahene (sub-chief) of the Bechem Traditional Council, advised market women to access the government loans responsibly and ensure prompt repayment. He also expressed appreciation to the MP for honouring his commitment to the people of the area.

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