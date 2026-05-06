Outdoor advertisers petition gov’t to halt median sign demolitions

Outdoor advertisers are urging the government to halt the ongoing demolition of median advertising signs, warning that a total ban could have devastating economic consequences, similar to those of Ghana’s banking sector cleanup.

In a petition dated May 5, 2026, the Outdoor Advertisers Association cautioned that the exercise, if not reviewed, could “destroy businesses and cost jobs,” drawing parallels with the impact of the Ghana banking sector cleanup.

The memorandum, addressed to the Deputy Chief of Staff and copied to key ministries, including Roads and Highways and Local Government, calls for the immediate suspension of the demolitions and a shift toward what the group describes as “smart regulation.”

“If we can regulate Okadas and train miners (galamseyers) to be responsible, we can certainly regulate median signs. We don’t need a total ban; we need smart regulation,” the petition stated.

The demolition exercise, being carried out by the National Road Safety Authority in collaboration with the Local Government Ministry, has already begun in parts of Accra, leaving operators uncertain about the future of their businesses.

According to the Association, its members have invested millions of cedis in signage infrastructure, supporting a broad value chain that includes welders, printers, graphic designers and installers. It warned that an abrupt removal could trigger widespread job losses and disrupt livelihoods.

The group also argued that many of its members operate legally, with permits issued by various municipal assemblies such as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other local authorities. It added that existing contracts with corporate clients could expose them to legal and financial risks if the signs are suddenly removed.

While acknowledging the government’s road safety concerns, the Association disputed claims that median signs significantly contribute to accidents. It insisted that factors such as speeding, driver indiscipline and mechanical faults remain the leading causes.

“Available national data suggests that the primary causes of road accidents are driver indiscipline, excessive speeding, mechanical failures, and pedestrian behaviour rather than regulated signage infrastructure,” the petition noted.

Instead of a blanket removal, the group is proposing a review of signage standards, repositioning of potentially dangerous structures, and stricter compliance measures across the industry.

In a notable disclosure, the Association stated that it supported the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 general elections, describing itself as a “strategic partner to the State” committed to dialogue.

The petition outlines a five-point request, including the immediate suspension of demolitions, stakeholder consultations, and a phased relocation plan for high-risk signs.

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