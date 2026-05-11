Opinion | Politics

Jobs, health, energy, education: NPP’s sector committees cover every pain point Ghanaians face

Source: Dennis Miracles Aboagye  
  11 May 2026 2:54pm
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Ask any Ghanaian what keeps them up at night, and the answers cluster around a familiar set of anxieties: jobs for their children, healthcare they can afford, electricity that doesn't vanish without warning, and schools that actually teach. The NPP's newly unveiled sector policy committees appear designed with precisely those concerns in mind.

Across all 23 committees, the sectors covered map directly onto the lived realities of ordinary Ghanaians, not the interests of a technocratic elite, but the daily struggles of the market trader, the nurse, the young graduate, the farmer, and the small business owner.

The Employment and Labour committee is tasked with developing proposals for private sector job creation, TVET expansion, and youth entrepreneurship support, targeting the chronic unemployment crisis that has persisted across successive governments and which remains, polls consistently show, the single greatest concern of Ghanaian voters.

The Health Sector committee is reviewing Universal Health Coverage implementation, primary healthcare infrastructure, drug availability, and health worker retention, issues that flared publicly in 2025 as drug shortages in district hospitals made national headlines.

The Energy Committee has perhaps the most politically charged brief. Following years of load-shedding under various governments, Ghanaians remain deeply sceptical of promises on power. The committee's mandate is to develop a comprehensive energy security roadmap, one that addresses supply shortfalls, distribution inefficiencies, and the long-term transition toward renewable energy without sacrificing industrial competitiveness.

Education, another perennial battlefield, gets its own dedicated committee focused on basic school quality, the WASSCE performance crisis, tertiary expansion, and the urgent need for a STEM-driven curriculum overhaul to position Ghana for a digital economy.

Other committees cover agriculture and food security, roads and infrastructure, digital transformation, gender and social protection, financial inclusion, trade and industry, and local governance, between them constituting a near-complete policy atlas of Ghana's developmental challenges.

"We are not guessing at what Ghanaians need," one NPP official told this portal. "We are listening, we are researching, and we are building solutions."

The proof, of course, will be in the implementation. But for now, the framework sends an unmistakable message: under Bawumia, the NPP sees every pain point. And it is coming with answers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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