Wa Regular Baptist Church marks 70 years, calls for action against galamsey, drug abuse and occultism

The Wa Regular Baptist Church has marked its 70th anniversary with a call for collective action to combat illegal mining, drug abuse and the growing influence of occultism among young people.

The celebration, which brought together congregants, clergy from across the Upper West Region and representatives of sister denominations, served not only as a thanksgiving service but also as a platform to address some of the pressing social challenges facing the country.

Delivering the welcome address, the Head Pastor of the Wa Regular Baptist Church, Rev. Aquila Darimani, reflected on the church’s seven-decade journey and paid tribute to its founding members for their dedication, sacrifice and commitment to the growth of the ministry.

“Today, we gather with hearts full of gratitude and joy to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Wa Regular Baptist Church. Seventy years is not merely a number; it is a testimony of lives transformed, prayers answered, souls saved, and a community built on the unshakable foundation of the Word of God,” he said.

Rev. Darimani commended the pioneers of the church for laying a strong spiritual foundation and encouraged members to continue building on their legacy.

The service featured scripture readings from the books of Lamentations and Psalms, while the church choir led the congregation in worship and hymns. A documentary chronicling the church’s history highlighted its spiritual impact and physical growth over the past seven decades.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, church leaders used the occasion to raise concerns about environmental degradation and declining moral values in society.

Rev. Darimani condemned illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and expressed concern about the increasing involvement of young people in occult groups and practices.

“We are stewards of what God has given us. We believe that one day God will ask us to account for how we have used the resources entrusted to us,” he stated.

He said the church would support national efforts to tackle illegal mining while intensifying education on the dangers of occultism and its impact on the moral fabric of society.

“We want to use this platform to educate our people and join the government in the fight against galamsey and illegal mining in our region and across the country. We also want to address the growing involvement of young people in occult associations that are destroying the very fabric of morality in our society,” he added.

Delivering the anniversary sermon, Pastor Kudjo Kpordzime Afako, who is also the chief of the Ewe community in the Upper West Region, urged Christians to uphold integrity, discipline and selfless service in their daily lives and communities.

The event also featured a public health advocacy session led by retired Chief Pharmacist Madam Mery Saan, who served in the Upper West Region from 1992 until her retirement in 2024.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, Madam Saan expressed concern about rising levels of substance abuse among young people, particularly the misuse of Tramadol and excessive alcohol consumption.

“It is a serious problem, and it is destroying a lot of the youth,” she said. “If we are able to talk to the youth to desist from taking the drugs, especially the Tramadol, the red, and even alcohol, it will help a lot. It will help curb some of the anti-social vices that we are having.”

She warned that drug addiction was contributing to theft, vandalism and a growing erosion of respect for authority and community values.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Jason Sabogu, Assembly Member for Kunta, expressed gratitude for the spiritual guidance and mentorship he had received from the church since childhood.

Other members, including Mama Faith and Bartholomew, shared testimonies about the church’s role in their personal development and community support. Bartholomew described the church as an inclusive place of worship that welcomes people from all backgrounds, regardless of race or ethnicity.

The celebration climaxed with the unveiling of the church’s 70th anniversary logo and theme by church elders and visiting ministers, followed by a dedicatory prayer and the cutting of an anniversary cake.

Rev. Darimani concluded the event by inviting the public to participate in the church’s grand anniversary celebrations scheduled for November this year.

The anniversary served as both a reflection on the church’s rich history and a renewed call for faith-based institutions to play a more active role in addressing social, moral and developmental challenges facing the nation.

Several congregants also shared testimonies about the church’s impact on their lives.

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