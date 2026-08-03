At least 25 killed after a passenger bus overturns in Algeria

At least ​25 people were ‌killed and 44 injured on ​Friday, after ​a passenger bus overturned ⁠in Algeria's ​Boumerdès governorate, the ​Civil Protection agency said.

The Civil Protection agency ​said the ​injured were being evacuated ‌to nearby hospitals.

Ennahar TV reported that Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb arrived at the University Hospital of Boumerdès, where some of the injured had been taken.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.