At least 25 killed after a passenger bus overturns in Algeria

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 25 people were killed and 44 injured on Friday, after a passenger bus overturned in Algeria's Boumerdès governorate, the Civil Protection agency said.
The Civil Protection agency said the injured were being evacuated to nearby hospitals.
Ennahar TV reported that Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb arrived at the University Hospital of Boumerdès, where some of the injured had been taken.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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