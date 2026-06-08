Algeria World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Algeria are one of this World Cup’s great unknowns. On paper, this team has an impressive record of 20 wins, four draws and three defeats from 27 matches at the time of writing, with 66 goals scored under Vladimir Petkovic. The problem with that record is that it has been achieved against generally poor quality of opposition. Algeria's World Cup qualifying campaign was a cakewalk, with Guinea and Mozambique - both considered Pot C sides on the continent - being their sternest tests.

The most reliable gauge of this team's true level was the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they produced some of the tournament's most compelling football. The Fennecs toyed with various formations, playing a classic flat four, reinforcing defence with five at the back and even a 4-3-3 with two full-backs Rayan Aït-Nouri and Jaouen Hadjam on the left flank. They pressed intensely, dominated possession statistics, patiently built from goal kicks, and fluidly progressed the ball through defensive lines.

Then came Nigeria in the quarterfinals and everything unravelled. Petkovic’s starting lineup was off, his adjustments arrived far too late, and the inconsistent officiating added another layer of misfortune to an evening where nearly every Algerian player underperformed. The lingering question is whether that collapse was an outlier or a warning sign of how this side responds when the stakes are higher against top opposition. The fact that we don’t have an answer to that question is the main reason why Algeria will arrive at the World Cup an unproven commodity.

We are pretty sure that Petkovic will lean on his players’ technical quality, play attractive football, but leave gaps in behind the defence. What we don’t know is which players will be called upon for half the starting positions, as well as this team’s ability to perform under pressure.

The coach

After Algeria suffered a humiliating group stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Djamel Belmadi, the endearing hothead who had guided Algeria to continental glory in 2019, was unceremoniously shown the door for Vladimir Petkovic, provoking a noxious split in the fanbase between Belmadi loyalists and detractors. Little was known about his Swiss successor beyond his eye-watering salary, but Petkovic wisely surfed through the toxicity with his calm temperament proving to be precisely what the situation demanded. He spent the first few months in the job smiling, shaking hands and offering platitudes. Yet, that was over two years ago, and while it was acceptable during a transition period, his lack of charisma has become irritating to some. The one unanimous bright spot amongst his players and the broader Algerian community is his staff appointments. Both assistant coach Davide Morandi and physio Paolo Rongoni enjoy widespread popularity and have impressed in their two years on the bench.

Star player

Riyad Mahrez, who has played in the Saudi Pro League since 2023, remains a key figure for Algeria. Photograph: EYE4images/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

At the ripe old age of 35, Riyad Mahrez remains Algeria’s star. The 2016 PFA Player of the Year will captain the Fennecs, but he no longer has the legs to play 90 minutes of end-to-end football. During the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Mahrez was usually substituted after the hour mark for the younger, more dynamic Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa. Nonetheless, he remains capable of conjuring spontaneous moments of magic, particularly early in the match. His younger teammates look up to him, understanding they are playing alongside one of Algeria’s greatest ever footballers.

One to watch

Ibrahim Maza is the quintessential modern attacking midfielder. At just 20, he drifts into pockets of space, receives on the half-turn and progresses the ball with a maturity that belies his age. His low centre of gravity and powerful lower body let him ride challenges with ease, and his end product, both in terms of passing and dribbling, is already at a high level. Comparisons to Florian Wirtz have followed him to Leverkusen, though Maza has arguably translated his talent to the international stage faster than Wirtz settled at Liverpool. He was one of the standout players in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stages, and the World Cup presents the perfect stage for him to introduce himself to a global audience.

Unsung hero

Hicham Boudaoui is not Algeria’s best player, but he could be their most important. If Mahrez, Maza or Aït-Nour pick up niggles, the sky would not fall in as there are ready-made replacements that could slot in seamlessly. Boudaoui, however, offers something that no other Algerian midfielder has: running. The Nice man plays the box-to-box role immaculately, breaking up play before making lung-bursting runs into the opponent’s box. He usually averages between 11km and 12km per match and will be a key, tireless player in the Algerian midfield this summer.

Probable starting XI

4-3-3: Zidane - Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri - Boudaoui, Bentaleb, Maza - Mahrez, Gouiri, Amoura

What to expect from fans at games?

Most Algerian fans at the World Cup will be from the North American or European diaspora. They’ll be equipped with darbukas and trumpets, so you can expect them to make a healthy amount of noise, especially as they sing their famous, “1,2,3, viva l’Algerie” chant. Older fans will be particularly looking forward to the group stage match versus Austria in an attempt to avenge the Shame of Gijon, when West Germany and Austria colluded to eliminate Algeria at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.