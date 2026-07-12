Africa

Algeria reopens airspace to Malian flights, state media says

Source: Reuters  
  12 July 2026 11:00pm
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Algeria has fully reopened its ‌national airspace to air traffic from Mali, effective Friday, allowing all flights ​to and from the West ​African country, Algerian state media ⁠reported.

Both countries had closed their airspace ​to each other's aircraft in April ​2025 after Algeria said its military had shot down a Malian surveillance ​drone that had violated its ​airspace. Mali rejected Algeria's account, saying the ‌drone ⁠crashed inside Malian territory.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune early on Saturday also ordered the return of his ​country's ambassador ​to ⁠Mali's capital, Bamako.

Algeria recalled its ambassador for consultations ​in April last year in ​the ⁠wake of the diplomatic row between the two countries.

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