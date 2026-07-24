Africa

UN rights office deplores alleged killing, torture of Malian soldiers by insurgents

Source: Reuters  
  24 July 2026 5:34am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The U.N. human rights office on Thursday called for an investigation into reports of the torture and killing of surrendering Malian soldiers during an ​ambush of a military convoy by insurgents and separatists, saying such actions ‌would amount to a war crime.

  • The ambush occurred on Saturday in northern Mali between the town of Anefis and the city of Gao, according to statements from Mali's armed forces, the Azawad Liberation ​Front (FLA), and the al Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM). A ​source close to the FLA told Reuters that more than 50 ⁠pro-government fighters were killed. Reuters could not independently confirm the death toll.
  • JNIM has ​shared footage online that appeared to show soldiers surrendering following the ambush, with their ​hands behind their heads, as well as rebels firing at some of their captives. Reuters has not independently verified the footage.
  • "There needs to be a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances ​of this incident, including the actions contained in the horrendous footage circulated online appearing ​to show FLA/JNIM members firing at the soldiers after they surrendered," Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the ‌Office ⁠of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement on Thursday. The office deplores "the reported torture and killing of dozens of surrendering Malian soldiers," he said.
  • JNIM could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the FLA, Mohamed Elmaouloud ​Ramadane, said the ​group supported independent ⁠investigations of all human rights abuses committed in the region and that the footage described by the U.N. human rights office "must ​first be authenticated".
  • JNIM and the FLA staged nationwide attacks in April ​that killed ⁠the defence minister, hit the airport and forced the army to abandon several locations. They followed that with an attempt on July 4 to seize Anefis, though the ⁠army has ​retained control of that town.
  • The mounting violence poses ​a threat to Mali's military-led government, which took power in coups in 2020 and 2021 and promised to ​improve security in the landlocked Sahel country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group