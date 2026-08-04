Mali’s former prime minister announces release from prison

Audio By Carbonatix
Mali's former Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been released from prison, he said at the weekend in a video posted on Facebook.
- Mara was sentenced to two years in October 2025, including one year in prison and a second on probation, over a social-media post criticising the military government's restrictions on democracy.
- He had been detained last August and charged with undermining the credibility of the state and spreading false information.
- He had been summoned repeatedly over a social media post in July 2025 that expressed solidarity with government critics who had been jailed.
- Mara was among few public figures in Mali who criticised Assimi Goita's military government.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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