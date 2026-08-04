Ghana, Malta launch project to strengthen ethics education

Ghana and Malta have launched a partnership to strengthen ethics education among children and young people through values-based learning, teacher training and policy support.

The Malta-Ghana Ethics Education Partnership, dubbed “Project Ethics,” is being implemented in collaboration with StepUp Nigeria and funded by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Malta through the Malta High Commission in Ghana.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education, said the initiative complemented the Government’s efforts to strengthen character development through the education system.

“We recognise that ethics remains a precursor to the building of a sound moral community and a sound society in which character is built on moral values. Our revised curriculum would integrate ethics education from kindergarten through primary and junior high school levels to support character development,” he said at the launch in Accra.

“This initiative is aligned with Ghana’s broader vision of preserving social values and preparing young people to contribute positively to national development,” he said, commending the Government of Malta and the Malta High Commission for supporting the initiative.

The project seeks to strengthen ethics education through policy dialogue, teacher capacity building, digital learning tools and story-based educational resources.

It is expected to help children and young people develop critical thinking skills, understand their civic responsibilities and make informed decisions in their communities.

Mr Ronald Micallef, High Commissioner of Malta to Ghana, said ethics education had become increasingly important in an era of rapid technological advancement, particularly with the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

“This project reflects a shared commitment between Ghana and Malta to develop young people who could respond responsibly to global challenges,” he said.

Mr Micallef said the partnership was designed to promote mutual learning between the two countries rather than replicate an existing model, enabling the programme to respond to Ghana’s educational context.

The initiative follows the implementation of a similar ethics education project in Ethiopia in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

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