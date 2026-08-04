NCCE sensitises student leaders on leadership skills

Audio By Carbonatix
The Western North Regional Directorate for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised student leaders of the Sefwi-Wiawso College of Education on good leadership skills.
The sensitisation was on the theme: “Upholding our Constitutional Democracy in a Digital Age.”
Topics treated included Youth as a Catalyst for Good Governance, and Conflict of Interest in Public and Institutional Decision Making.
Mr Awudu Dramani Sam, the Western North Regional Director of NCCE, during the event said the internet and social media had become powerful tools that could either build or destroy democracy.
He urged the students to ensure responsible use of such platforms.
He also urged them to use their phones and online platforms to promote truth, harmony, peace, and unity.
“In this digital age every like, comment, and share is a vote, so you can either spread misinformation and hate, or you can spread facts to leave a civic value, and the choice will determine the kind of democracy we hand to the next generation,” he said.
The NCCE team also educated the students on their constitutional rights, duties, and importance of verifying information before sharing.
Mr Patrick Kwateng, the Vice Principal of the College, said the programme was impactful and timely, and thanked the NCCE and its partners for the support.
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