NCCE urges Ghanaians to continue to be law-abiding   

The Deputy Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Peter Kwabena Gyasi, has urged Ghanaians to continue to be law-abiding citizens.

He advised those occupying leadership positions to uphold ethical standards and deepen accountability and transparency to maintain public trust and confidence.

Mr Gyasi gave the advice when speaking at a forum on accountability organised by the commission in Sunyani. He said respect for the law and ethical conduct were critical to consolidating the gains of the nation’s democracy.

The forum was held on the theme "Civic Engagement on the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption.”

It was organised by the NCCE in collaboration with the European Union and GIZ and attended by student leaders from tertiary institutions across the region.

Mr Gyasi noted that the rule of law provided the foundation for justice, equity, and accelerated national development.

He said laws ought to be applied fairly, without discrimination, and that law enforcement agencies should be allowed to operate independently.

“When leaders and citizens respect the law, it creates an environment where rights are protected, and development thrives,” Mr Gyasi stated.

He said disregarding the rule of law threatened democracy, undermined democratic institutions and eroded public confidence.

Mr Gyasi said integrity, accountability, transparency, respect for human rights, and the prudent use of public resources were key standards of ethical leadership.

He urged public office holders to lead by example by declaring their assets, guarding against conflicts of interest, and subjecting themselves to scrutiny and oversight.

Mr Gyasi also called for intensified civic education and training for public officials on ethics, anti-corruption, and service delivery to strengthen institutional performance.

He said the NCCE remained committed to educating citizens on their rights and responsibilities and urged effective collaboration among the government, civil society, the media, and traditional authorities in promoting the rule of law and ethical conduct.

He added that upholding the rule of law and ethical leadership “isn’t the job of the government alone"”," but requires the commitment of all Ghanaians.

Professor Simon Abugri, the Dean of Students at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, urged students to take advantage of capacity-building programmes to develop themselves and enrich their curriculum vitae for future job opportunities.

He also encouraged them to remain studious and focused, preparing themselves to become responsible leaders in the future.

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