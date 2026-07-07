IJM, NCCE sign MoU to strengthen public education on child protection

International Justice Mission (IJM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to strengthen public education on child protection and labour exploitation across Ghana.

The partnership was announced by IJM's Director of West Africa Programme, Anita Budu, during this year's National Justice Conference in Accra, where she described the agreement as a direct outcome of proposals made by the NCCE at the previous conference.

According to Ms Budu, the collaboration has already moved beyond planning into implementation.

"As a first step under the agreement, we jointly organised a two-day capacity-building workshop for selected district-level NCCE officers, equipping them with knowledge and practical tools to better serve their communities," she said.

She added that the two organisations have also developed Information, Communication and Education (ICE) materials to support nationwide public awareness campaigns on child protection and labour exploitation.

Ms Budu said the partnership demonstrates that commitments made at previous editions of the National Justice Conference are being translated into concrete action.

"When we gather here, we do not leave our commitments behind. We carry them forward," she told participants.

The announcement came alongside an update on IJM's collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), under which 87 journalists have been trained on reporting child trafficking and labour exploitation since December 2025.

Both initiatives form part of efforts to strengthen Ghana's response to child trafficking and labour exploitation under the theme of this year's conference, "Sustainable Funding for Child Protection Against Labour Exploitation."

Organisers say the conference is aimed at encouraging government institutions, development partners and civil society organisations to secure more reliable, long-term financing for child protection systems while improving public awareness and institutional capacity.

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