Bono East crowns Kintampo SHS, Gyarko Community Day SHS for national public speaking finals

The Bono East Region has held its maiden National Public Speaking Competition, with Kintampo Senior High School (SHS) and Gyarko Community Day SHS emerging as the region’s representatives for the national finals.

The historic competition, held at the Akumfi Ameyaw SHS Assembly Hall, brought together 12 senior high schools from across the region in a contest aimed at developing confident speakers and nurturing a new generation of leaders capable of using their voices to influence positive change.

The competition, held under the auspices of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), forms part of a nationwide initiative to develop public speaking skills among senior high school students while promoting advocacy, diplomacy and leadership.

For the participating students, the regional contest was more than a competition. It was an opportunity to test their abilities, build confidence and prepare for the national stage.

One female contestant said the competition had challenged her but also helped her discover her potential.

“I am not going to lie to you, the regional competition was tough. But it also showed me exactly what I am capable of.

“When I step onto that national stage, I won’t be representing just my school. I will be representing the voice of every young person in Bono East who dares to dream. And I am ready. We are all ready.”

Another participant expressed confidence that the region’s representatives would make a strong impression at the national competition.

“The national level? It doesn’t scare me. It excites me. We have trained and prepared for this. The other regions better come prepared, because Bono East is not coming to participate; we are coming to compete strongly.”

The students said they initially struggled with nerves but gradually found their confidence as the competition progressed.

The National Public Speaking Competition provides senior high school students with a platform to develop and demonstrate confident oratory skills, particularly in advocacy and activism. It is also designed to nurture young leaders who can use diplomacy and effective communication to address societal challenges.

Raymond Asiedu Amponsah, Regional Programmes Coordinator, commended the students for their performance and expressed confidence in their ability to represent the region at the national level.

“The goal is to build a crop of speakers who will use public speaking to influence society positively. I am impressed with the performance of the speakers, and I am confident that they will perform better and represent the region well at the national stage,” he said.

Mr Amponsah, however, urged senior high schools in the region to establish debating clubs to provide students with regular opportunities to develop their speaking and critical-thinking skills.

“We are preparing them not just for a contest, but for life,” he added.

Officials of the Ghana Education Service who attended the competition said the initiative would help strengthen students’ communication and research skills, which are important components of the new educational curriculum.

The Regional Head of Inspectorate at the GES, Solomon Gyabaah, said the competition also provided a practical platform for students to develop critical thinking and analytical skills while broadening their understanding of national and global issues.

The maiden edition in Bono East marks a significant milestone for the region, which has historically had limited representation in national oratory competitions.

Organisers expressed optimism that the competition would help produce formidable speakers capable of competing effectively at the national level.

The National Public Speaking Competition has become an important youth development initiative, providing students with a platform to combine intellect, confidence and advocacy.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has consistently encouraged young people to use their voices responsibly to influence change, speak for the voiceless and challenge injustice in society.

The competition’s focus on advocacy, activism and leadership is therefore aligned with efforts to empower young Ghanaians to become active participants in national development.

With the regional competition now concluded, Kintampo SHS and Gyarko Community Day SHS will represent Bono East at the national competition, where they will face the best speakers from other regions.

If the confidence and determination displayed at Akumfi Ameyaw SHS are anything to go by, Bono East could be a region to watch when the national competition gets underway.

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