IGP deploys special unit to Bono East, Northern regions after deadly attacks

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Headquarters and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) to the Bono East and Northern regions following two robbery attacks recorded on 2nd May 2026.

The deployments are to support ongoing security operations and lead a manhunt for the perpetrators behind the attacks.

According to the police, the first incident occurred at Sampa near Jato Zongo in the Atebubu District, where armed assailants attacked a fuel station, shot and killed two persons, and injured others after robbing the attendant of cash.

In a related development, another group of armed men ambushed a passenger bus near Nasia along the Bolgatanga–Tamale Highway, opened fire on the vehicle, killing two passengers on the spot and leaving others with gunshot injuries.

"While we continue to intensify armed patrols in the affected areas, we assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested to face the full rigours of the law," the police added.

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