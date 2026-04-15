IGP promotes 7 officers for role in Tema anti-robbery operation

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted seven officers of the Tema Regional Police Command in recognition of their outstanding performance during a recent anti-robbery operation in Tema.

The promotions follow the officers’ swift response to a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Tema Community 5, which led to the shooting of two suspected robbers and the retrieval of a firearm, ammunition and other exhibits.

The officers elevated to their next ranks include Chief Inspector Enoch Nartey Nuer, Inspector Gershon Dekpey, Inspector Prince Asante, Sergeant Lukman Mohammed, Sergeant Eugene Kuudouru, Corporal Jerome Akator and Lance Corporal Jonathan Sewurah.

Mr Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), congratulated the officers and praised their bravery, discipline and dedication to duty.

The IGP also urged them to see their promotion as a call to greater responsibility while encouraging all personnel of the Ghana Police Service to continue serving with professionalism and commitment.

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