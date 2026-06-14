KNUST Nkabom Collaborative opens pitch session to support young agripreneurs with business funding

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi Nutrition and Sustainable Agri-food Collaborative, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation (Nkabom Collaborative), has organised a special business pitching session for participants of its Multi-purpose Integrated Programme (MIP) Training.

The programme consisted of three months of classroom instruction in greenhouse vegetable production, agribusiness management, poultry production, micro-livestock farming, and tree crop seedling production, followed by six months of experiential learning at a dedicated MIP facility and three months of mentorship and internship placements with agribusinesses and food system institutions.

The pitch session brought together 32 participants who successfully completed the programme’s comprehensive one-year training model.

Abdul Rahman Muniru.

One of the participants, Abdul Rahman Muniru, shared how the MIP training changed the trajectory of his life.

He revealed that he had completed all the necessary preparations to travel to Dubai in search of better economic opportunities when he learned about the programme and the support it offered to aspiring youth.

“I had prepared all my documents to leave for Dubai, but when I heard about the MIP training and the support it offered for young entrepreneurs, I decided to stay and give it a chance,” he said.

Abdul Rahman indicated that the training programme had changed his perception of opportunities available within Ghana’s agricultural sector.

“The training has really enlightened me that Ghana has great opportunities in agribusiness for the youth. With just a small push, there is no need to travel outside the country, and this is what the Nkabom MIP training has made me believe,” he said.

Mary Owusu.

Another participant, Mary Owusu, described the programme as a life-changing experience that gave her practical expertise in greenhouse vegetable production and renewed confidence in agribusiness.

“The MIP training has been a game changer for me. It has equipped me with practical skills in greenhouse vegetable farming and shown me that with the right knowledge and support, agriculture can be a profitable and sustainable business,” she said.

She added that greenhouse farming offers significant economic advantages through efficient land use, improved yields, year-round production, and better quality produce, making it an attractive venture for young entrepreneurs seeking sustainable livelihoods.

Entrepreneurship Pillar Lead of the KNUST Nkabom Collaborative, Prof. Wilberforce Achiaw Owusu-Ansah.

The Entrepreneurship Pillar Lead of the KNUST Nkabom Collaborative, Prof. Wilberforce Achiaw Owusu-Ansah, explained that the pitching event was designed to assess participants’ business readiness and provide the support needed to establish viable enterprises.

He noted that unlike conventional competitions where participants vie against one another, the MIP pitch focuses on refining business ideas and ensuring their feasibility before implementation.

“This is not like the ordinary pitch where the emphasis is placed on who wins. We are engaging them to scrutinise their businesses and determine the kind of support they need to succeed,” he noted.

According to Prof. Owusu-Ansah, every business proposal that demonstrates feasibility and viability will receive the necessary support to commence operations, with particular emphasis on establishing ventures within participants’ local communities

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