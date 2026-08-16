Health Ministry reviews NDC manifesto commitments

The Ministry of Health has begun a three-day mid-year review of the government’s health sector commitments under the NDC 2024 Manifesto, with a focus on progress, implementation challenges and measures to accelerate delivery.

The review, which began in Ho on Saturday, August 15, 2026, brings together heads of agencies, institutions and programmes under the Ministry, led by the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

The meeting is expected to provide a comprehensive assessment of progress on key government commitments aimed at improving access to quality, affordable and equitable healthcare.

Among the initiatives under review are the Free Primary Healthcare programme, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCare), the expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the retooling of health facilities and the introduction of specialised nursing programmes.

The Ministry said heads of the various agencies and programmes would present updates on their respective areas, outlining achievements, challenges and measures needed to speed up implementation.

The review will also assess progress on the construction of additional regional hospitals in the six newly created regions and the establishment of cataract centres in selected regions.

Other areas include the formalisation of allowances for nursing trainees, recruitment of health professionals and the completion of abandoned health projects.

The Ministry said the discussions were intended to identify implementation gaps and agree on practical measures to ensure that the government's health sector commitments translated into improved services for Ghanaians.

Participants include board chairpersons and chief executives of health agencies, as well as directors of the Ministry.

As part of the retreat, participants will undergo training in Public Financial Management to strengthen financial discipline, accountability and the efficient use of public resources within the health sector.

Opening the meeting, Mr Akandoh highlighted some achievements recorded in the sector and commended the various agencies whose work had contributed to those outcomes.

He, however, charged board chairpersons and heads of agencies to ensure strict compliance with the Public Financial Management Act, stressing the need for prudent and efficient management of public funds.

The Minister said responsible financial management was essential to ensuring that resources allocated to the health sector were used effectively to achieve intended outcomes.

Universal health coverage

The Ministry said the review formed part of its broader efforts to monitor implementation of the government's health agenda and strengthen coordination among its agencies and programmes.

It reaffirmed its commitment to achieving Universal Health CoveraHealth Ministry reviews NDC manifesto commitments

The Ministry of Health has begun a three-day mid-year review of the government’s health sector commitments under the NDC 2024 Manifesto, with a focus on progress, implementation challenges and measures to accelerate delivery.

The review, which began in Ho on Saturday, August 15, 2026, brings together heads of agencies, institutions and programmes under the Ministry, led by the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

The meeting is expected to provide a comprehensive assessment of progress on key government commitments aimed at improving access to quality, affordable and equitable healthcare.

Among the initiatives under review are the Free Primary Healthcare programme, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCare), the expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the retooling of health facilities and the introduction of specialised nursing programmes.

The Ministry said heads of the various agencies and programmes would present updates on their respective areas, outlining achievements, challenges and measures needed to speed up implementation.

Infrastructure and recruitment

The review will also assess progress on the construction of additional regional hospitals in the six newly created regions and the establishment of cataract centres in selected regions.

Other areas include the formalisation of allowances for nursing trainees, recruitment of health professionals and the completion of abandoned health projects.

The Ministry said the discussions were intended to identify implementation gaps and agree on practical measures to ensure that the government's health sector commitments translated into improved services for Ghanaians.

Participants include board chairpersons and chief executives of health agencies, as well as directors of the Ministry.

Focus on financial management

As part of the retreat, participants will undergo training in Public Financial Management to strengthen financial discipline, accountability and the efficient use of public resources within the health sector.

Opening the meeting, Mr Akandoh highlighted some achievements recorded in the sector and commended the various agencies whose work had contributed to those outcomes.

He, however, charged board chairpersons and heads of agencies to ensure strict compliance with the Public Financial Management Act, stressing the need for prudent and efficient management of public funds.

The Minister said responsible financial management was essential to ensuring that resources allocated to the health sector were used effectively to achieve intended outcomes.

Universal health coverage

The Ministry said the review formed part of its broader efforts to monitor implementation of the government's health agenda and strengthen coordination among its agencies and programmes.

It reaffirmed its commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by working to make healthcare services more accessible, affordable and responsive to the needs of Ghanaians.

The three-day meeting is expected to conclude with an assessment of outstanding commitments and strategies to improve implementation in the second half of the year.ge (UHC) by working to make healthcare services more accessible, affordable and responsive to the needs of Ghanaians.

The three-day meeting is expected to conclude with an assessment of outstanding commitments and strategies to improve implementation in the second half of the year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.