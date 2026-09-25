There’ll be no GHS500 Cedi note as part of Heritage Series issuance – BoG 

The Bank of Ghana insists it will not issue new and higher denominations banknotes as part of its “Heritage Series” rollout November 3, 2026.

According to the Central Bank, what it doing is an upgrade of the existing currencies in circulation and not the introduction of new banknotes.

The Director of Currency Management Department at the Bank of Ghana, Dominic Owusu, disclosed this on the Super Morning Show, with host Winston Amoah on September 25, 2026.

He urged the public to disregard commentary on some social media platforms that the Bank of Ghana is working to introduce new notes and higher denominations such as GH¢500 cedis.

Mr. Owusu went ahead to highlight the security features that the Bank of Ghana is going to incorporate in the upgraded cedi notes.

“It will also come with improved durability and modern designs that reflect Ghana’s heritage and aspirations”, he added

The Director of Currency Management Department also stated that “They [currencies] are designed to provide stronger protection against counterfeiting, withstand the demands of prolonged circulation, and support more efficient and cost-effective currency management”.

He also stated that the Heritage Series will co-circulate with the existing Ghana Cedi banknotes currently in circulation.

Speaking at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, said it is part of efforts to modernise the country’s currency and strengthen its security and durability.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana said the upgraded notes are being introduced in response to changes in currency circulation, advances in technology and increasingly sophisticated security standards.

"The upgraded banknotes incorporate enhanced security features, improved durability, and modern designs, designs that reflect Ghana's heritage and Ghana's aspirations,” he said.

The new notes have been designed to provide stronger protection against counterfeiting and withstand the demands of prolonged circulation, while also supporting more efficient and cost-effective currency management.

The Heritage Series will also incorporate Ghanaian iconographic elements and honour national heroes, with each denomination designed to tell aspects of Ghana’s history while reflecting the country’s aspirations for the future.

The Bank of Ghana, however, stressed that the introduction of the new notes will not invalidate the existing Ghana cedi banknotes.

The new Heritage Series will circulate alongside the existing banknotes, meaning members of the public can continue using the current notes after the launch.

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