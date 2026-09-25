Do Ghana to launch The Great Ghana Day Out on World Tourism Day

Audio By Carbonatix
Do Ghana, the domestic tourism movement initiated by WangoWango, will launch The Great Ghana Day Out on World Tourism Day, Sunday, 27 September 2026.
The initiative will invite people across the country to step outside, explore more of Ghana and rediscover the places, people, food, landscapes, culture and stories that make the country their own.
Developed in collaboration with Joy FM and Joy Prime, the initiative marks the beginning of a programme of journeys, experiences, storytelling and audience participation running from September 2026 through Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary year in 2027.
At the heart of the proposition is a simple invitation: go somewhere in Ghana.
The World Tourism Day launch will invite Ghanaians everywhere to go somewhere in Ghana.
It could be a neighbourhood walk, a visit to a historic site, a meal somewhere new, a day at the beach, a trip to the countryside, a family outing, a visit to a farm, a cultural experience or simply an encounter with a place they have always meant to discover.
Participants will be encouraged to document their experiences.
Joy FM and Joy Prime will support the launch through on-air conversations, audience participation, destination features and stories from across the country.
On Monday, 28 September, Joy FM and Joy Prime will extend the activation with “Tell Us Your Ghana”, inviting audiences to share the places, experiences and stories that make Ghana meaningful to them.
The Great Ghana Day Out is the public-facing launch of Do Ghana, a domestic tourism movement built around a simple proposition: tourism is not merely about visitation.
Tourism is circulation.
When people travel within Ghana, they discover places, support local enterprise, encounter different cultures and foodways, and create connections between communities.
Do Ghana seeks to encourage that movement.
ODUM: The Story of Ghana
The flagship programme through which the proposition will be developed is ODUM: The Story of Ghana, hostcrafted by BENTSIFI.
ODUM is an immersive programme of curated journeys and cultural encounters through Ghana’s landscapes, agriculture, foodways, communities, histories, culture and living heritage.
It will explore the country through its living landscapes, connecting people with the places where food is grown, traditions are maintained, stories are carried and contemporary enterprises are being built.
ODUM therefore creates a meeting point between tourism, agriculture, food, culture and enterprise.
The programme is being developed as an independent private-sector initiative, with the wider Do Ghana Tourism Marketing Alliance providing a platform for partners across the tourism, agribusiness, corporate, media, cultural and institutional ecosystem to participate.
Act One: The Great Ghana Day Out
27 September 2026
The first act begins on World Tourism Day.
Ghanaians are invited to:
GO SOMEWHERE.
DISCOVER SOMETHING.
SHARE YOUR GHANA.
The Great Ghana Day Out will provide the first national audience activation of the Do Ghana movement, with Joy FM and Joy Prime serving as media partners in bringing the invitation to audiences across the country.
Gastropoda: The Yuletide Table
The first act culminates on 30 December 2026 with Gastropoda: The Yuletide Table, the WangoWango Alfresco Long Table Safari.
It will be an outdoor dining experience bringing together food, landscape, music, stories and people in a contemporary Ghanaian countryside setting.
COME TO THE TABLE.
DINING IS BETTER OUTSIDE.
Gastropoda will close the first phase of the Do Ghana programme and provide the transition into the journeys that follow.
Act Two: Go Ghana
Beginning in January 2027, WangoWango will take the movement onto the road through five curated journeys, each developed as both a travel experience and an accompanying road film.
Together, the journeys will explore different chapters of Ghana’s inherited landscape, history and national story.
Into Odum Country
THE GHANA WE INHERITED.
January 2027
A journey into Ghana’s living landscapes and the stories carried by its people, places, food and culture.
Independence Alley
THE FREEDOM WE INHERITED.
March 2027: Independence Day
A journey tracing the places, people and stories surrounding Ghana’s struggle for independence.
Republic Treks
THE NATION WE INHERITED.
July 2027: Republic Day
A journey exploring the making of the Ghanaian Republic and the country that emerged from it.
Founders Odyssey
THE HEROES WE INHERITED.
September 2027: Founders’ Day / Nkrumah Day
A journey following the people whose ideas, work and sacrifices helped shape the Ghanaian state.
Camp Re
THE COUNTRY WE INHERITED.
November–December 2027
The series concludes with an extended outdoor-living experience combining nature, food, music, adventure and community.
The Story of Ghana
The five journeys share a common narrative:
The Gold Coast we inherited.
The Ghana it became.
The country we are still becoming.
Through road films, broadcast, digital storytelling and social content, the programme will invite audiences to experience Ghana not simply as a collection of destinations, but as a living story.
Importantly, the places featured on screen become places people can actually visit.
The screen becomes an invitation to travel.
The journey becomes the story.
From The Great Ghana Day Out to Go Ghana
The programme begins with a simple national invitation on 27 September 2026:
GO OUTSIDE.
DO GHANA.
FIND YOUR CENTRE.
It moves through The Great Ghana Day Out, Tell Us Your Ghana, Gastropoda: The Yuletide Table, and into the Go Ghana road journeys of 2027.
Together, these form an independent private-sector contribution to the wider moment of Ghana at 70, creating opportunities for people to travel, discover, participate and connect more deeply with the country they call home.
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