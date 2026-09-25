Heritage Series Cedi notes to modernise cedi while preserving national identity – BoG

The Bank of Ghana says the new Heritage Series banknotes are intended to modernise the cedi while preserving its identity as a symbol of Ghana’s sovereignty, economic identity and national pride.

The Director and Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana, Dominic Owusu, said the new series was not simply about replacing existing banknotes but about ensuring that the national currency remained secure, trusted, durable and fit for the future.

The Heritage Series is scheduled to be officially launched on November 3, 2026, at the Bank Square in Accra.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, September 25, Mr Owusu said the cedi held significance beyond its role as a medium of exchange.

“The introduction of the Heritage Series is not simply just about changing Ghana’s banknotes.”

He said the Bank’s focus was to ensure that the currency continued to command public confidence while meeting the demands of a rapidly changing technological environment.

“It’s about safeguarding the integrity of our national currency, ensuring that the cedi remains secure, trusted, durable, and fit for the future.”

More than a medium of exchange

Mr Owusu described the cedi as an important national symbol that reflects Ghana’s sovereignty and economic identity.

“The cedi, if you appreciate it, is more than a medium of exchange.”

He added that the currency also represented a sense of national pride.

“It is an important symbol of our sovereignty, economic identity, and pride, national pride.”

He said the Heritage Series would preserve these qualities while incorporating improvements in banknote technology, security and durability.

Responding to technological change

Mr Owusu said advances in technology had significantly transformed banknote production and security, requiring central banks to periodically review the currencies they issue.

He cited the rapid evolution of digital technology as an example of how quickly the environment in which banknotes operate is changing.

“If you look at just some few years ago, I mean, you and I, when we needed to search for something on the internet, we were using Google. Today, we are using AI.”

He said similar advances had taken place in banknote technology.

“There has been immense transformation technologically in the advancement of banknote technology.”

Against this background, he said the Bank of Ghana had looked ahead in designing the Heritage Series.

“Because of that, the Bank of Ghana, looking into the future, has decided to introduce the Heritage Series, which provides security, durability, and functionality of the banknotes.”

Existing notes to remain in circulation

The Bank of Ghana says the new banknotes will incorporate measures to improve their durability and extend their lifespan in circulation.

However, the Bank has cautioned the public that improved durability should not be taken as an invitation to mishandle the currency.

Ghanaians are expected to continue treating banknotes with care to preserve their quality and integrity.

The introduction of the Heritage Series will also not immediately invalidate existing banknotes.

The current notes will continue to circulate alongside the new series, allowing members of the public to use both versions after the launch.

The Bank of Ghana says the Heritage Series is ultimately intended to combine the historical and national significance of the cedi with modern improvements in security, durability and functionality, ensuring that the currency remains trusted and fit for the future.

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