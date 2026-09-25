Ghana’s business environment at ‘Inflection Point’ as private Sector takes greater lead — Vish Ashiagbor

Vish Ashiagbor

The business environment in Ghana remains positive and dynamic, but businesses must adapt their internal processes, relationships and market strategies to take full advantage of emerging opportunities, PwC Country Senior Partner, Vish Ashiagbor, has stated

According to him, Ghana’s business landscape is currently at an “inflection point,” with the private sector gradually assuming a greater role in driving economic activity rather than relying heavily on government-led business.

He made the remarks in an interview with pressmen at the Welcome Reception of the UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Summit 2026, a 3-day event organised by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) under the theme “A Decade of Trust, A Future Always On: Scaling the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership.”

As lead sponsors of the Welcome Reception, Mr. Ashiagbor added that the engagement was particularly important to PwC because it brought together small and medium-sized enterprises, larger businesses and policymakers, providing an opportunity to gain a broader understanding of Ghana’s business ecosystem.

“For us at PwC, it is useful because it allows us to get a 360 view of the ecosystem of the business environment in Ghana, and also to share our thoughts,” he said.

He noted that while some businesses may perceive current economic activity as slow, the situation could instead reflect a period of significant transition as companies adjust to changing economic conditions.

“My view is that things may appear slow, but that is because we are at an inflection point,” he explained.

Mr. Ashiagbor said businesses are increasingly reassessing their internal processes and strategies to position themselves more effectively within the current environment.

He identified the need for businesses to establish new relationships, strengthen existing ones, explore new markets and adjust their operational procedures as part of the transformation taking place within the private sector.

“There are processes that need to change. There are relationships that need to change. There are new relationships that need to form. There are new markets that need to be explored,” he said.

Expectation on Monetary Policy Rate

On monetary policy, Mr. Ashiagbor expressed the expectation that the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would maintain the policy rate at its prevailing level.

He cited recent comments by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, as well as a slight increase in inflation, as factors that could influence the MPC’s decision.

“My expectation would be for the rates to hold,” he said, adding that signals from the central bank suggested there were emerging risks that warranted caution.

Despite these considerations, Mr. Ashiagbor maintained that the broader business environment remained positive.

He expressed hope that the current positive conditions would be sustained, stressing that businesses must be prepared to adapt and capitalize on the opportunities emerging from the changing economic landscape.

According to him, the gradual shift towards a stronger private-sector-led business environment is a positive development for Ghana’s economy.

The UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Summit: A Future Always On

Speaking on the sidelines of the Welcome Reception, Adjoba Kyiamah, the Executive Director of the UKGCC, which is currently marking its 10th anniversary, remarked that the UKGCC’s investment summit seeks to move the UK-Ghana relationship beyond government-to-government discussions towards concrete investments and long-term industrial projects.

Day 1 of the summit has already seen delegates engage with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to discuss prime areas of investment, in addition with the Reception hosted with PwC Ghana. Day 2 of the summit will feature a deal room showcasing investment-ready projects from Ghanaian businesses and within the wider trade and investment ecosystem, providing opportunities for potential investors and businesses to connect.

The summit culminates on Friday, 25th September 2026 with a Golf tournament where more deals are expected.

“We believe that strong UK-Ghana Growth Partnership must create commercial value in both directions. It must support UK investment into Ghana while enabling competitive Ghanaian companies to expand internationally, using the UK as a launchpad,” Ms. Kyiamah emphasised.

The three-day UK-Ghana Trade and Investment Summit 2026 is being supported by leading institutions and businesses, including GCB Bank PLC, PwC Ghana LTD., UK International Development, UK-Ghana Jobs for Economic Transformation, Fidelity Bank Ghana LTD., Ecobank Ghana PLC, Vivo Energy Ghana LTD., Quao Realty, DMA Invest, Aqua Africa, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, UniChem Ghana LTD., Kasapreko PLC, and media partner, The Business Year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.