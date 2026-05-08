UKGCC, AmCham strike a chord for charity at international jazz day commemoration

Adjoba Kyiamah (R), Executive Director of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, addresses the gathering

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce-Ghana (AmCham Ghana), has hosted a vibrant and purpose-driven event dubbed “Jazz & Jive”, blending live music, networking, and philanthropy in a unique commemoration of International Jazz Day.

Held at the Four Points by Sheraton Accra Hotel, the event brought together members of the business community, diplomats, and industry leaders for an evening that underscored the power of partnerships and purposeful engagement.

More than a cultural showcase, the event served as a strategic platform to deepen business relationships while advancing a shared social cause.

Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Secretary of the UKGCC, remarked that “this edition of our International Jazz Day commemoration builds on the success of previous jazz-themed events, and combines the timeless appeal of jazz with purposeful giving in support of the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital”.

She explained that proceeds from the night’s fundraiser are earmarked for the acquisition of essential neonatal equipment to improve newborn care and encouraged contintued contributions.

Speaking on the significance of the collaboration, Doris Kafui Afanyedey, Chief Executive Officer of AmCham Ghana, noted that both chambers represent countries with longstanding diplomatic, cultural, and commercial ties with Ghana.

It was, therefore, inevitable that the two chambers of commerce would ‘find common cause that demonstrates in practice what we advocate in principle, which is collaboration to produce better outcomes more than competition”, Doris said.

Beyond the music, charity spotlight, and networking, “Jazz & Jive” stood as a testament to how business communities can come together to celebrate culture while addressing pressing social needs. The event also reinforced UKGCC’s broader mission of fostering sustainable business growth along with community support.

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Axis Pensions Trust, Forms Capital, and Four Points by Sheraton sponsored the event, lending a needed boost to event’s success.

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