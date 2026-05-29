ECG sets June 5 to complete major power network upgrade in Greater Kumasi

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  29 May 2026 6:51pm
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it expects to complete its ongoing major upgrade of key sub-transmission lines in the Greater Kumasi area by June 5, 2026.

According to the company, the project involved upgrading transmission lines from the KNUST Primary Substation to the Kaase Primary Substation, and from Kaase to the Ridge Bulk Supply Point.

In a statement signed by the General Manager for External Communications, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, ECG said the works included replacing existing 265 sqmm conductors with 400 sqmm conductors and changing weak cables to improve power transfer capacity and strengthen electricity supply reliability.

Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager for External Communications at ECG
Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager for External Communications at ECG

The company noted that the project is expected to improve voltage quality and power supply stability in Kaase, Kuntenase, Sewua, Bekwai and surrounding communities.

ECG further explained that the upgrade will reinforce the sub-transmission connection between the Kumasi 1 (K1) and Kumasi 2 (K2) Bulk Supply Points to improve the resilience of the electricity network within the Ashanti Region.

ECG apologised for the disruptions experienced by customers and residents during the execution of the project, explaining that the temporary inconveniences were necessary to help secure a more reliable power supply for the region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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