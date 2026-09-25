Existing Cedi notes to remain legal tender alongside Heritage Series – BoG

The Bank of Ghana has assured the public that existing banknotes will remain legal tender and continue to circulate alongside the new Heritage Series when the upgraded notes are introduced on November 3, 2026.

Director and Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana, Dominic Owusu, said there would be no need for the public to rush to exchange existing banknotes for the new ones.

“You don't need to rush to go and exchange with your existing notes,” Mr Owusu said.

He explained that the old and new notes would co-circulate, allowing members of the public to use either version for transactions.

“Both the old and the new will continue to be legal tender until further notice. So they will co-circulate together,” he said.

Mr Owusu added: “When you want to do transactions, you can use the old to do transactions, and you can also use the new.”

No new denomination beyond GH¢200

The Heritage Series is being introduced as part of efforts to modernise Ghana’s currency and strengthen the security, durability and functionality of the banknotes.

The new series is expected to be officially launched on November 3 at the Bank Square in Accra.

The denominations covered are GH¢1, GH¢2, GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢100 and GH¢200.

Mr Owusu clarified that the upgrade does not involve the introduction of a denomination higher than GH¢200.

He urged the public to disregard unverified claims circulating on social media about new higher-denomination notes and rely on information from the Bank of Ghana.

He said the upgrade was also intended to ensure that the banknotes remained durable and fit for circulation in the future.

“What we want to say is that we have to look into the future, make sure that we are able to reinforce the banknote so that it becomes fit for future use today and future use,” he said.

Public education on new notes

The Bank of Ghana will undertake public education when the Heritage Series enters circulation to familiarise the public with the new notes, including their security features and methods of authentication.

Mr Owusu said the exercise would help Ghanaians identify and authenticate the new banknotes and understand how to handle them properly.

He also urged the public to treat the cedi with care, describing it as an important symbol of Ghana’s national identity.

“It is our national pride. It represents us as a nation, apart from the flag. So we must keep it clean and handle it with care,” he said.

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