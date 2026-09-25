Clean up our politics before politics cleans us up

Ing. Dr Peter Debrah

Ghana must rediscover the meaning of political leadership before political competition destroys the values that hold us together.

There is something deeply troubling about the direction of political conversation in Ghana today. Politics, which should be a contest of ideas, vision and leadership, is increasingly becoming a contest of insults, personal attacks, misinformation and political loyalty.

Social media has created a new battlefield where young professionals can sometimes be recruited to defend personalities rather than principles and attack opponents rather than debate policies.

The question we must ask ourselves is simple: What kind of political culture are we creating, and what kind of leaders will that culture produce?

Ghana has built an important democratic tradition since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1992. But democracy is not sustained by elections alone. It is sustained by how we disagree, how we debate, how we treat our opponents and, most importantly, how much we value truth over political convenience.

When politics becomes too personal

Politics should be about ideas, leadership and solutions to national problems. Yet political discussions increasingly revolve around personalities and attempts to destroy the reputation of opponents.

Criticism is necessary in every democracy. Citizens must question leaders and demand accountability. But criticism is different from abuse. Disagreement is different from hatred. Political loyalty is different from blind allegiance.

We should be able to say, “I disagree with your policy,” without saying, “You are my enemy.”

The political opponent is still a Ghanaian. He or she is someone's parent, child, colleague, neighbour or friend. Elections end, but relationships and the nation remain.

The new political battlefield

Social media has transformed political communication. It has given ordinary citizens an opportunity to participate in national conversations, but it has also made it easier for sensational claims and personal attacks to spread rapidly.

A worrying development is the emergence of political communication that rewards insults more than knowledge and partisan attacks more than policy understanding.

Our young professionals must not be taught that political success requires abandoning professional ethics.

Ghana needs engineers, lawyers, doctors, journalists, entrepreneurs, academics and other professionals who can enter public life without losing their values. We should not create a political environment where a young person must become politically abusive or dishonest simply to survive.

Politics should not require us to lose our humanity.

When winning becomes more important than the nation

Political parties naturally want to win elections. That is part of democratic competition. But political victory should never become more important than the country.

When winning becomes the ultimate objective, truth can become negotiable. Opponents become enemies. Facts become inconvenient. Every mistake by one's own side is defended, while every mistake by the other side is amplified.

That is dangerous.

The purpose of political leadership is not simply to acquire power. It is to use public authority responsibly to improve the lives of citizens.

The question should therefore not always be, “How do we defeat them?”

It should also be, “What can we do better for Ghana?”

The opposition is not the enemy

A healthy democracy requires disagreement.

Government has a responsibility to govern. Opposition has a responsibility to scrutinise, challenge and provide alternatives. Both are necessary parts of democratic governance.

We should therefore stop treating every criticism of government as an attack on the nation. At the same time, we should stop assuming that every government decision is automatically wrong simply because it comes from a political side we do not support.

A mature democracy allows citizens to question power without hatred and support ideas without worshipping personalities.

Our political culture is our national culture

Politics does not exist separately from society. The way we conduct politics reflects the values we tolerate as a people.

If we reward insults, lies and political intimidation with attention, we should not be surprised when those behaviours become normal.

If we instead reward knowledge, honesty, competence, humility, service and constructive debate, we create an environment in which better leadership can emerge.

This responsibility does not belong only to politicians. Voters, journalists, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, academics, professionals and young people all contribute to the political culture we create.

We are not merely watching political culture develop. We are helping to create it.

What are we teaching the next generation?

Perhaps the most important question is what young Ghanaians are learning from today's political environment.

Are we teaching them that leadership means serving others, or defeating others?

Are we teaching them to research before speaking, or to repeat whatever supports their political side?

Are we teaching them that political opponents deserve respect, or that anyone who disagrees with us deserves abuse?

The answers matter because today's political culture will become tomorrow's leadership culture.

Africa cannot build a better future using a political system in which division, intolerance and misinformation are constantly rewarded.

Let politics become a contest of ideas again

We must return politics to its proper purpose.

Let political parties compete over economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, employment, agriculture, energy, industrialisation and national security.

Let candidates explain what they intend to do, how they intend to do it and how citizens can hold them accountable.

Let political debates challenge policies instead of destroying personalities.

Let social media become a platform for civic education and constructive engagement rather than a permanent battlefield.

And let young professionals know that they can participate in politics without surrendering their integrity.

Ghana does not need politics without disagreement. We need disagreement without hatred.

We do not need leaders who never make mistakes. We need leaders who can accept criticism, acknowledge mistakes, learn and remain committed to the public interest.

At the end of every election, the campaign vehicles are parked, the slogans become quiet, the hashtags disappear and the political speeches eventually end.

But Ghana remains.

We remain neighbours. We remain colleagues. We remain families. We remain one people.

That is why we must clean up our political culture.

If we want good leaders, we must create a political environment where good people can enter public life without becoming bad people simply to survive.

Clean up the politics. Elevate the debate. Protect the truth. Respect the opposition. And make public service worthy of the name again.

The future of Ghana will not be determined only by who wins elections. It will also be determined by the political culture we leave behind for the generation that comes after us.

Before politics cleans us up, we must clean up our politics.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.