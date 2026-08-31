Our World Our People withdrawn due to curriculum duplication, not politics – Adutwum’s spokesperson

The spokesperson for former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has rejected claims that the withdrawal of Our World Our People from Ghana’s primary school curriculum was politically motivated.

Eric Yaw Opoku Mensah said it is "factually inaccurate" to suggest that the subject was removed because it projected the ideology or interests of a particular political party.

His comments follow remarks by Enoch Gyetuah, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Schools and Inspectorate Authority, who reportedly suggested in an interview on Adom FM that the subject was withdrawn for political reasons.

Mr Mensah said, "the decision was instead based on a curriculum review that identified significant duplication and redundancy in the content of Our World Our People, particularly in relation to Religious and Moral Education (RME)."

According to him, several sub-strands and focal areas contained considerable similarities, making it unnecessarily repetitive to continue teaching the content as a separate subject.

He said the decision followed curriculum analysis, assessment of knowledge overlap and feedback from teachers and other stakeholders.

Mr Mensah stressed that the withdrawal was therefore not an attempt to prevent the projection of the interests or ideology of any political party.

He also challenged claims that the smooth implementation of the basic school curriculum had been hampered by a lack of textbooks.

According to him, records from the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service procurement units indicate that 13,922,851 textbooks had been supplied through regional and district education offices to schools.

He urged stakeholders to verify such claims with the relevant institutions before putting them into the public domain.

“Education policy must be debated based on evidence, professional judgment, and the best interests of learners and not misinformation or political convenience,” Mr Mensah said.

He further called on individuals holding positions of authority within the education sector to exercise greater caution when commenting on policy decisions, stressing that inaccurate information could undermine public confidence in the education system.

Mr Mensah said the facts surrounding the withdrawal of Our World Our People are contained in a letter from the Ghana Education Service communicating the decision to remove the subject from the primary school curriculum.

He maintained that the focus of education policy discussions should be on improving learning outcomes and ensuring that curriculum decisions serve the best interests of Ghanaian pupils.

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