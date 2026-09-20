The ungodliness and unrighteousness underlying the National Cathedral mess!

1. When former President Akufo-Addo claimed that he had made a personal pledge to God to build the National Cathedral if God helped him to win the election to become President, did anybody ask him the size of the cathedral he promised to God?

2. If President Akufo-Addo indeed made what should have been a spiritual pledge, did he also promise God and did God insist that the cathedral should be one that would cost $400 million?

3. If President Akufo-Addo had even read the bible, would he not have known that God does not dwell in temples?

4. Could President Akufo-Addo not have converted his Nima residence into a cathedral or built a 100-seater cathedral or whatever at Kyebi to fulfil his personal pledge to God without wasting national resources?

5. Was the pledge he made to God about a cathedral or the size of the cathedral?

6. Did he tell God that he was going to use resources that did not belong to him to fulfil his personal pledge? And God accepted that pledge and urged President Akufo-Addo to go ahead and fulfil it?

7. Which God will accept for you to waste the resources of the State to fulfil your personal pledge or sacrifice?

8. Which scriptural text provides any spiritual foundation to support such ungodly and unrighteous dissipation of resources that should be spent to better the lives of the very poor people that Nana Akufo-Addo had promised to serve if elected President?

9. Could the lives of the poor people in Nima where President Akufo-Addo lives not be made better with the $100 million wasted to dig that pit?

10. And the clergy jumped on this deception hook, line and sinker to help waste public resources, in the name of God?

Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, Accra

September 19, 2026

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.