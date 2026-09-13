Mahama outlines his three major concerns about controversial National Cathedral project

President John Mahama has outlined three major concerns over the National Cathedral project — its financing, location and the demolition of public and private properties to make way for the facility.

Speaking at a citizens’ engagement during his tour of the Upper West Region, President Mahama said his concerns should not be interpreted as opposition to the idea of a National Cathedral.

“I am a Christian myself. I have nothing against having a national cathedral,” he said.

His first concern, he explained, is the use of taxpayers’ money to finance the project.

“My second problem was that we shouldn't use taxpayers' money,” President Mahama said, arguing that the Christian community should be able to mobilise funds for the project.

“I mean, how many Christians are in this country? If we all pay 1,000 cedis each, we should be able to construct a national cathedral,” he added.

The President’s second concern relates to the location of the cathedral.

“My principle has always been that the location has been a problem,” he said.

He noted that the proposed site is already surrounded by major public facilities, including Parliament, the International Conference Centre, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the National Theatre.

“So normally during ceremonies, you have the stadium not far, and that's the way we used to go to Black Star Square. So if you go and put this major thing there again, it will constrict that whole area,” he said.

His third concern is the destruction of properties that occurred during preparations for the project.

President Mahama cited the demolition of 10 judges’ residences, the residence of the Malian Ambassador and the old passport office.

“My problem was also that the amount of destruction we had to cause to clear the area; broke 10 judges' residences.

“We broke the Malian Ambassador's residence. Up to now, we've not replaced it. And several other properties, the old passport office, all of them were demolished to make way for a national cathedral,” he said.

Read Also: Taxpayers’ money shouldn’t fund National Cathedral; Christians can contribute towards it – Mahama

He said these concerns informed his position on the project but insisted that he was not against the construction of a National Cathedral.

President Mahama further disclosed that a forensic audit into the project had been completed and was currently with the Attorney General.

He said the audit, which he put at almost $90 million in expenditure, would be made available to the Christian Council for scrutiny.

“The forensic audit is ready; it's with the Attorney General, and I'll make a copy of it available to the Christian Council so that they can look at the processes of what went into the expenditure of the 90 million dollars, so that if there's any corrective action, we can take it together,” he said.

The comments come after the Christian Council of Ghana announced on Friday, September 11, that it had formed a technical committee made up of representatives from various Christian groupings to explore ways of reviving the stalled project.

The committee has been given one month to develop a practical funding model and make recommendations on the proposed location and other outstanding issues.

President Mahama also said the National Cathedral was different from other projects and policies inherited from previous administrations because it was not a government policy.

He described it as a personal pledge made by former President Nana Akufo-Addo to God, rather than a commitment that his government was obliged to continue.

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