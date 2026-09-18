National Cathedral Board given October 31 deadline to hand over site

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana project has been directed to formally hand over the project site to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs by October 31, 2026.

The directive is contained in a letter signed by the sector Minister, Mahama Ayariga, following President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to dissolve the board with immediate effect.

The letter, dated September 18, 2026, was addressed directly to the Chairman and members of the board and instructs them to liaise with the project consultant to complete the handover process by the October 31 deadline.

The latest directive brings clarity to the status of the board, which had been expected to cease its functions under an earlier government directive in 2025.

In July 2025, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced the government’s decision to dissolve the National Cathedral Secretariat and initiate processes to disband the Board of Trustees following an audit into the project.

However, MyJoyOnline sources say members of the Board remained in office after the 2025 announcement on the basis that they had not received formal written communication directing them to vacate their positions.

The latest letter signed by Mr Ayariga now provides that formal communication, with the trustees expressly directed to hand over the project site to the Ministry and complete the process by October 31.

The Ministry said taking over the site will allow the government to determine the future of the National Cathedral project, which has remained stalled amid prolonged public debate over its construction, financing and management.

Mr Ayariga, on behalf of President Mahama, also thanked the members of the board for their commitment to promoting the Christian faith in Ghana.

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