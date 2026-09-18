Two arrested over alleged CSSPS fraud after collecting up to GH¢22,000 for school placement

Two people have been arrested in Accra in connection with an alleged Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) fraud following a tip-off from the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

The two suspects, identified as 24-year-old University of Ghana graduate Vicentia Appiah Antwi and 18-year-old unemployed Suzzy Owusu, were arrested on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at the CSSPS Resolution Centre.

They are accused of collecting between GH¢9,500 and GH¢22,000 from victims under false pretences of securing placement for them in their preferred Senior High Schools.

The arrests followed a report made to the Education Minister by two BECE candidates, who presented evidence alleging that the suspects had approached them with offers to facilitate their second-cycle school placement in exchange for money.

Upon reviewing the evidence, Mr Iddrisu directed the appropriate security authorities to act, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Intelligence Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters for questioning.

According to information available to the police, the two suspects named two other persons as alleged accomplices — Nana Yaw Boateng, who they claimed was a medical doctor at Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi, and another person identified as Alex Asumani, also known as Lexus.

The two suspects were interrogated, cautioned and detained for 24 hours before being granted bail to a credible surety to assist investigators in tracing and arresting the alleged main culprits.

Statements have also been obtained from the two victims and their parents, while the named accomplices have been asked to report to the police to assist with investigations.

The Ministry of Education has reiterated that placement through the CSSPS is free and warned parents and students against paying money to individuals who promise to secure placements in preferred schools.

The Ministry urged parents, students and the general public to remain vigilant and report suspected cases of extortion, fraud or attempts to manipulate the placement process to the appropriate authorities.

It also warned that individuals who exploit anxious parents and students during the placement exercise will be identified and dealt with in accordance with the law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.