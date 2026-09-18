‘She is not a flight risk; even worst criminals get bail’ – GRNMA on detention of nurse in Ghana Jollof case

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) is calling for bail for senior nursing officer Salomey Awity Baffoe, arguing that there is no justification for keeping her in custody for another two weeks.

Assistant Public Relations Officer of the GRNMA, Philemon Agyapong, said the Association is particularly concerned about the continued detention of its member, whom he described as a senior nursing officer stationed in the Techiman area.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Agyapong said Salomey has a permanent place of work and is therefore not a flight risk.

“We pray that our member is granted bail because this cannot be an issue that should warrant her being incarcerated for another two weeks,” he said.

He questioned the basis for denying her bail, stressing that her employment and permanent workplace make it possible for the authorities to locate her whenever necessary.

“She is not a flight risk to deny her bail. She has a permanent place of work that she can be tracked,” he added.

According to him, the Association was surprised by the nature of the allegations against the nurse, particularly the claims that she was connected to an attempt to overthrow the government.

“We were even shocked to hear that a nurse could overthrow a government, but we will respect the law.”

Mr Agyapong said although the GRNMA cannot determine Salomey’s guilt or innocence, it believes she should be treated fairly under the law.

He argued that, in the Association’s view, the allegations do not warrant prolonged incarceration.

“I know that there are laws in this country, but we expect a fair trial. We believe in the judicial system. We don’t think this issue is a first- or second-degree felony. It is a misdemeanour,” he added.

The GRNMA official said it was particularly worrying that Salomey remained in custody despite the police having commenced investigations.

“They have commenced investigation, and now it turns out that the person who has been declared wanted is not even in Ghana. She should be given bail because even the worst criminals are sometimes given bail,” he added.

Mr Agyapong said the Association has visited the facility where Salomey is being held and is also conducting its own internal assessment of the matter, including examining her conduct and professional record.

“Our executives have visited the facility to ask about her attitude towards work and all that, so we’re also doing our own internal investigation.”

He stressed that the GRNMA would continue to stand by its member while respecting the judicial process.

“The association is a law-abiding institution, and we went to court to listen to the arguments made by the lawyer, so we don’t think she deserved to be detained.”

Mr Agyapong said the Association would continue to seek Salomey’s release while allowing the relevant institutions to handle the case according to law.

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