‘Ghana Jollof’ sent money to others to circulate false news – Police

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that its investigations so far have established that TikToker, Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as 'Ghana Jollof' paid an individual named Salomey Awitti Baffoe and others to redistribute her false information on various social media platforms.

The Ghana Police Service says the arrest forms part of investigations into alleged online activities involving the publication and circulation of content that investigators believe could cause fear, alarm and violence.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, September 18, 2026, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, said the Police had been monitoring a TikTok account operating under the name “Ghana Jollof.”

According to COP Donkor, police intelligence identified Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, who is believed to be based in the United Kingdom, as the operator of the account.

She said Kodua had, over a period, used the platform to produce and publish videos containing what investigators consider to be inciteful comments and false information.

COP Donkor cited as one of the videos under investigation an alleged claim by Kodua that there had been a near coup d’état at the Jubilee House.

The Police subsequently identified Baffoe as an alleged accomplice in the dissemination of the videos.

“Investigations have so far established that Salomey Awitti Baffoe assisted in the dissemination of the videos produced by Barbara Asantewaa Kodua by recruiting other persons to redistribute and circulate the material through various social media platforms,” COP Donkor said.

The Police further allege that Baffoe and Kodua had a financial arrangement linked to the activities under investigation.

According to COP Donkor, Kodua, while based in the United Kingdom, allegedly transferred money to Baffoe in Ghana to support the activities.

She said Baffoe subsequently allegedly distributed portions of the funds to other individuals involved in redistributing and circulating Kodua’s videos across various social media platforms.

The CID Director-General said forensic examination of Baffoe’s mobile phone, including audio and video files and mobile money transaction records, had uncovered financial transactions which investigators believe are connected to the case.

COP Donkor said investigators had also identified what she described as “highly influential persons in society” who allegedly transferred significant sums of money to Baffoe.

According to the Police, portions of the funds were subsequently shared with Kodua.

“It will interest you to know that the Police also know all those, including high-profile persons within our society, who are funding them through information retrieved from her phones,” COP Donkor said.

She added that investigators had established that some individuals had also allegedly provided financial support to Kodua’s online activities.

COP Donkor said forensic analysis of voice recordings and other digital materials retrieved from Baffoe’s phone had been conducted as part of the investigation.

She said transcripts and other relevant materials obtained from the examination would be tendered in evidence before the court.

Through a joint operation involving the National Signals Bureau and the Ghana Police Service, Baffoe was arrested and subsequently put before the court on a charge of abetment of crime, to wit, publication of false news.

She was remanded into police custody to assist with investigations and is expected to reappear before the court on September 30, 2026.

The Police said investigations are continuing to identify and locate other individuals allegedly involved in the redistribution of the videos, as well as persons suspected of financially supporting the activities.

COP Donkor said individuals identified through the ongoing investigations would be brought before the court.

The allegations made by the Police against Baffoe, Kodua and other persons allegedly linked to the activities remain allegations and have not been proven in court.

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