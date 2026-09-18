International

At least 17 killed after vehicle loaded with explosives rams Pakistan mosque

Source: BBC  
  18 September 2026 5:04pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

At least 17 people have been killed and 73 others woundedafter a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into a mosque in north-western Pakistan, according to Pakistan's news agency.

Seven police officers and a four-year-old child are among those killed in the attack, which also involved gunmen opening fire within a police facility in the city of Kohat in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Video found by BBC Verify shows the site covered in rubble and people tending to casualties.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari expressed "his best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion" in a statement.

The blast is reported to have occurred around 13:15 local time (08:15 GMT) while Friday prayers were taking place.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Insp Gen Zulfikar Hameed described it as a "suicide attack", according to news agency Reuters, which also reported that police had confirmed all seven attackers had been killed in the explosion and the gun battle that followed.

A police spokesperson said the seven armed militants attempted to infiltrate the police facility following the blast, according to the APP.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast.

Militancy in Pakistan's border areas has risen sharply in recent months, with armed groups targeting the military and police.

Islamabad says militants use Afghanistan as a safe haven to train and plan attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan's Taliban government denies the accusation and says militant groups are a domestic problem for Pakistan.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group