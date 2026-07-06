Karaga MP Amin Adam Builds 6,000-capacity mosque in Tamale

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has built and commissioned a 6,000-capacity mosque in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The mosque, named Masjid Al-Noor, which means "The Light", is expected to serve as a major centre for Islamic worship, learning and community development.

The facility, which has the capacity to accommodate 6,000 worshippers indoors, also has external grounds that can host an additional 4,000 people, making it one of the largest Islamic prayer centres in Ghana.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Dr Amin Adam announced a donation of GH¢300,000 as initial financial support towards the effective management and operation of the facility.

“I have donated GH¢300,000 as seed money to the Masjid Al-Noor management to start the operation of the mosque,” he said.

The former Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the contractors, architects, workers and all individuals who contributed to the successful completion of the project.

“May Allah bless this mission and all who contributed to it, and may he continue to reward us all,” he added.

Former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who attended the commissioning ceremony, commended Dr Amin Adam for investing in a project he said would benefit generations.

According to him, the facility goes beyond serving as a place of worship and has the potential to become a centre for knowledge acquisition and social development.

“The impressive edifice is not only a place of worship; it is also envisioned as a centre for learning, research, family guidance, and community development,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence that the mosque would contribute to the training and development of young people from Tamale and other parts of the country.

He also donated GH¢200,000 to support the operations of the newly commissioned mosque.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, was the Special Guest of Honour at the commissioning ceremony.

Masjid Al-Noor also includes study rooms as part of efforts to promote Islamic education and community learning.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.