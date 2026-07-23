2026 Mid-Year Budget Review: Mahama government is “talk more, do little” administration – Amin Adam

Former Finance Minister and Karaga MP Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has described the government of President John Dramani Mahama as a “talk more, do little” administration following the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Dr Amin Adam, who is the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, said the review presented to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, confirmed the opposition New Patriotic Party’s earlier assessment that the 2026 Budget lacked substance and failed to address the needs of Ghanaians.

According to him, the budget had “only burns and no meat”, describing it as a “kwashiorkor budget” because, in his view, it lacked the necessary policies and programmes to improve the living conditions of citizens.

“This government from what has been submitted in Parliament can best be described as talk more, do little government because the review has confirmed our description of the original 2026 budget as having only burns no meat and for that matter can best be described as kwashiokor budget,” Dr Amin Adam said.

He argued that the Finance Minister attempted to present a positive picture of the economy but was undermined by the government’s own data contained in the Mid-Year Budget Review.

“The Minister tried his best to do what he does best which is propaganda but his own data gave him out and his own data showed that the honeymoon is over and they are now faced with the reality,” he said.

Dr Amin Adam added that the government had resorted to blaming the previous administration because it lacked achievements to highlight after 18 months in office.

“Because this budget is empty and because it has no meat and they have no story, the Minister resorted to blame game and they have been doing this blame game from the time they assumed office in 2025,” he stated.

He maintained that Ghanaians voted for the government to deliver on its promises rather than spend time blaming its predecessors.

“The Ghanaian people voted for them to deliver just that and not to blame the previous government but we all saw in his address, there is nothing to tell the people of Ghana,” Dr Amin Adam added.

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