Amin Adam describes 2026 Budget as ‘bones without meat’, accuses gov’t of failing Ghanaians

Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has described the 2026 Budget as a document filled with “bones and no meat”, arguing that the government has failed to present policies and programmes that directly address the concerns of Ghanaians.

Dr Amin Adam, who is the Member of Parliament for Karaga and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, made the remarks while addressing the press on Thursday, July 24, after Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament.

According to him, the Mid-Year Budget Review confirmed the opposition New Patriotic Party’s earlier assessment that the original budget lacked substance and did not contain enough measures to improve the lives of citizens.

He said the document contained many promises and announcements but lacked the necessary resources and practical interventions required to deliver meaningful results.

“This government from what has been submitted in Parliament can best be described as talk more, do little government because the review has confirmed our description of the original 2026 budget as having only bones no meat and for that matter can best be described as kwashiorkor budget,” Dr Amin Adam said.

The former Finance Minister argued that the government’s own data presented during the review exposed weaknesses in its economic management and showed that the administration was struggling to meet expectations.

He accused Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson of attempting to present a favourable picture of the economy through what he described as propaganda, but said the figures contained in the document told a different story.

“The Minister tried his best to do what he does best which is propaganda but his own data gave him out and his own data showed that the honeymoon is over and they are now faced with the reality,” he stated.

Dr Amin Adam further criticised the government for repeatedly blaming the previous administration instead of focusing on delivering on its campaign promises.

He said Ghanaians voted for the government to solve problems and improve their living conditions, rather than continue with explanations about inherited challenges.

“The Ghanaian people voted for them to deliver just that and not to blame the previous government but we all saw in his address, there is nothing to tell the people of Ghana,” he added.

He maintained that the Mid-Year Budget Review did not provide the level of detail and action required to convince citizens that the government had a clear plan to address economic difficulties.

Dr Amin Adam insisted that after 18 months in office, Ghanaians expected measurable achievements and not continued accusations against the previous government.

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