Former Finance Minister Amin Adam hands over Masjid Al-Noor to Muslim community

Former Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has officially commissioned and handed over the Masjid Al-Noor to the Muslim community, describing the project as a contribution towards promoting faith, knowledge and community development.

The ceremony was attended by former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Member of Parliament for Tolon, the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Mohammed Bantima Samba, popularly known as Chairman Samba, religious leaders and members of the public.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr Amin Adam urged Imams to refrain from using their sermons to launch personal attacks, encouraging them instead to use the pulpit to foster peace, unity and moral values.

His remarks, delivered directly to the religious leaders, drew an emotional response from sections of the audience. Before handing over the mosque, he also expressed gratitude to individuals who contributed to the successful completion of the project, including former Vice President Dr Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia, who received a warm welcome on arrival, commended Dr Amin Adam for his vision and commitment to investing in projects that benefit communities.

Although rainfall cut short his address, the former Vice President underscored the importance of supporting initiatives that promote faith, education and community development, describing them as essential pillars for national progress.

Also addressing the gathering, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, set aside political differences to praise Dr Amin Adam for the initiative.

He described the Karaga MP as an inspiration and a role model, commending his commitment to giving back to society through projects that positively impact communities.

The commissioning and handover of Masjid Al-Noor marked the completion of a major community project spearheaded by Dr Amin Adam.

The mosque is expected to serve as a centre for worship, religious education and community engagement, reflecting the former Finance Minister's commitment to supporting social and spiritual development in the Karaga constituency and beyond.

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