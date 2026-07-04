Bawumia commends Amin Adam for visionary Masjid Al Noor project in Tamale

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commended the Member of Parliament for Karaga and former Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, for his role in the construction of the Masjid Al Noor complex in Tamale.
Dr Bawumia joined the National Chief Imam and other dignitaries in Tamale to commission the multi-purpose mosque complex, built by Dr Amin Adam.
The project, he noted, represents a significant contribution not only to religious worship but also to community development.
In a Facebook post after the event, Dr Bawumia described the facility as more than a place of worship, highlighting its broader vision as a centre for learning, research, family guidance and social development.
He wrote: “The impressive edifice is not only a place of worship, it is also envisioned as a centre for learning, research, family guidance, and community development.”
He expressed confidence that the project's vision would be fully realised, adding that it could help nurture young people into responsible citizens who would contribute meaningfully to society.
“It is my prayer and firm belief that this vision for the complex will be fully realised,” he stated, adding that thousands of young people could be trained to become “blessings not only to Tamale, but to the entire nation and beyond.”
Dr Bawumia further commended Dr Amin Adam for what he described as a legacy project, emphasising that such investments in faith and education would benefit not only Tamale but the country as a whole and beyond.
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