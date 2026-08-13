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CALLED TO GLORY
Nii Nortey Adumuah (Osiahene IV of Osu Stool and Acting Head of Adjuwate Family), Osu Adjuwate Council of Elders, Emmanuel Nii Narku, Madam Kate Omaboe, Charles Emmanuel Nii Noi Adumuah (Head of Nii Narku Adumuah Seshie), Head of Nii Yebuah Mankralo I Seshie, Agbalanshie, Madam Victoria Merley Botchway (Head of Aya Family, Osu), Madam Juliana Odofley Okwei-Yebuah (Osu Ashante), The Bellon Family of Adukrom, Akuapim, Akuffo Family of Akropong-Akuapim, Akuffo-Odamtten Family of Osu, The District Minister & the Session of PCG, Osu Eben-Ezer Congregation, The District Minister & the Session of PCG, Amasaman Eben-Ezer Congregation regret to announce with deep sorrow, the sudden call to glory of their beloved son:
Stephen Nii Narku Adumuah (alias Stevie Wonder)
AGED: 75 YRS
Whose sudden death occurred on Tuesday, 26th May, 2026, at the 37 Military Hospital, Accra
BURIAL AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
There will be no wake-keeping.
BURIAL SERVICE: Friday, 4th September, 2026 at the Osu Eben-Ezer Presbyterian Chapel.
TIME: 9:00 a.m, thence for private burial.
THANKSGIVING SERVICE: Sunday, 6th September, 2026 at the Osu Eben-Ezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
CHILDREN: Mrs. Angela Naa Norley Adumuah Annor, Ms. Ruth Naa Norkor Adumuah, Mrs. Yvonne Naa Norkai Opoku Sarfo, and Shirley Naa Nortsoh Adumuah.
GRANDCHILDREN: 7
BROTHERS & SISTERS: Mrs. Esther Naa Shormeh Hyde, Seth Nii Narh Adumuah, Alfred Nii Ashong Adumuah, Kate Naa Korlei Adumuah and Theresah Naa Shormeh Adumuah.
AUNTIES: Madam Agnes Ocansey and Madam Comfort Blassey.
COUSINS: Charles Emmanuel Nii Noi Adumuah & Siblings, Eric Narku Adumuah & Siblings, Jonas Noi Adumuah & Siblings, Patience Naa Shormeh Adumuah-Lartey & Siblings, Martha Mingle & Siblings, Paulina Mampong & Sister, and Eva Botchway & Siblings, Harriet Oddey Odoi & Siblings, Elizabeth Norley Noi, Vivian Torshi Torgbor, Vida Tetteh & Siblings, Vida Gardener, Sam Okine & Sibling, Mrs. Dora Yebuah-Arthiabah & Siblings.
NIECES & NEPHEWS: John Nii Ayi Hyde & Siblings, Mrs. Marilyn Naa Norley Adumuah-Afful & Brother, Mabel Naa Norley Adumuah, Krisha Naa Norley Adumuah & Sister, Portia Naa Norley Adumuah, Nathaniel Annertey Abbey & Sister, Benjamin Kukubor & Siblings, Nicholas Nii Nortey Adumuah & Siblings, Naa Nuerkie Noi and Siblings.
IN-LAWS: Mr. Enock Annor, Mr. Dennis Ablorh and A. Opoku Sarfo Esq.
DRESS CODE: Black andr red (Friday), Black and white (Sunday)
CHIEF MOURNERS: Nii Nortey Adumuah (Osiahene IV of Osu Stool and Acting Head of Adjuwate Family), Osu Adjuwate Council of Elders, Emmanuel Nii Narku, Mad. Kate Omaboe, Charles Emmanuel Nii Noi Adumuah (Head of Nii Narku Adumuah Seshie), Head of Nii Yebuah Mankralo I Seshie, Agbalanshie, Madam Victoria Merley Botchway (Head of Aya Family, Osu), Madam Juliana Odofley Okwei-Yebuah (Osu Ashante), The Bellon Family of Adukrom, Akuapim, Akuffo Family of Akropong-Akuapim, Akuffo-Odamtten Family of Osu, The District Minister & the Session of PCG, Osu Eben-Ezer Congregation, The District Minister & the Session of PCG, Amasaman Eben-Ezer Congregation.
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
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