A continent recalculating; how Africa is filling the vacuum Washington left behind

When the G20 leaders' summit convened in Johannesburg last November, the empty chair reserved for the United States said more about the state of the international order than anything spoken from the podium. Washington had boycotted its own founding forum rather than sit under an African presidency it accused of hostility toward its own citizens.

By December, South Africa had been formally excluded from the 2026 summit in Miami, and by January, Pretoria had agreed, under pressure, to a temporary withdrawal from G20 proceedings altogether rather than risk a deeper rupture. It would be a mistake to read this episode as a personal quarrel between two governments. It is better read as the clearest single marker yet of a wider and more consequential shift, the visible retreat of the United States from the continent, and the scramble by other powers, some patient, some opportunistic, to occupy the space it is leaving behind.

The retreat quantified

The scale of the American withdrawal is not a matter of interpretation. The dismantling of the US Agency for International Development in 2025 eliminated the large majority of Washington's foreign aid contracts worldwide, and sub-Saharan Africa, which had received roughly forty per cent of USAID's budget in 2023, absorbed a disproportionate share of the damage. Analysts at the Institute for Security Studies have projected that the cuts could push close to six million additional Africans into extreme poverty by the end of this year, with that figure expected to more than triple by 2030 on current trends.

Health systems built around American funding for HIV treatment, malaria prevention and maternal care have been left to find replacement financing or watch programmes lapse, and the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that reduced global aid budgets could translate into millions of additional deaths annually across the continent. Layered on top of the aid withdrawal are tariff threats that put the preferential access African exporters have relied upon under the African Growth and Opportunity Act into genuine question, a policy instrument that, unlike the aid cuts, threatens the commercial relationships African governments had assumed were the more durable half of the American relationship. Aid and trade access were the two pillars on which Washington's African policy rested for a generation. Both are now visibly unstable.

What is striking, and what deserves more credit than it usually receives, is how quickly some African governments adapted. Nigeria mobilised close to half the funding USAID had provided for its health budget within a month of the closure announcement. Ethiopia introduced a new domestic tax to cover the shortfall. Ghana removed the cap on its national health insurance levy and redirected the proceeds toward health and social spending. These were not the actions of governments waiting passively for a benefactor to return. They were the actions of governments treating the rupture as a permanent feature of the landscape rather than a temporary interruption, and that distinction matters for everything that follows.

China's retreat is not the vacancy it appears to be

The instinctive assumption, in much Western commentary, is that China stands ready to inherit whatever ground the United States vacates. The data tell a more complicated story. Chinese policy bank lending to Africa, the sovereign-backed megaproject financing that built railways, highways and power plants across the continent through the 2010s, fell from a peak of 28.8 billion dollars in 2016 to just 2.1 billion dollars in 2024, according to figures compiled by Boston University's Global Development Policy Centre. Beijing has not abandoned the continent.

It has recently removed import tariffs for goods from fifty-three African countries, reinforcing its position as a trade partner rather than a lender, and its foreign minister continues the now familiar tradition of making Africa the first destination of each new year's diplomatic travel. But the era of Chinese sovereign lending as the default alternative to Western finance has already passed its peak, well before Washington's own retreat accelerated.

China is repositioning itself as a trading partner and a more selective commercial investor, not stepping into Washington's shoes as the continent's financier of last resort. Anyone assuming a simple substitution of one hegemon for another is describing a decade that has already ended.

The Gulf's quiet ascendancy

The capital actually filling the gap is coming from a different direction. Gulf states, principally the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have pledged more than one hundred billion dollars to the continent over the past decade, and the pace has visibly accelerated.

The UAE alone had deployed forty four billion dollars in African capital by 2023, and in June this year, sovereign wealth funds, commercial banks and development finance institutions launched the Africa-Middle East Corridor at a conference in Dubai, an initiative explicitly designed to deepen Africa's debt capital markets and mobilise infrastructure financing at a moment when the continent faces an annual infrastructure financing gap that the African Development Bank puts at roughly eighty billion dollars.

This is not philanthropic capital. Analysts at Chatham House have been blunt about the intent behind it, that Gulf investment concentrates deliberately in ports, logistics, agriculture, energy and critical minerals, the sectors that shape trade routes and secure long-term influence over how African resources reach global markets, rather than the sectors that would matter most for broad-based development.

The shift from Chinese debt to Gulf equity does not eliminate dependency. It changes its character, replacing loan books that accumulate on sovereign balance sheets with ownership stakes in the infrastructure that determines how African economies connect to the world.

Turkey, South Korea and the widening field

Beyond China and the Gulf, the list of governments actively courting African partnership continues to lengthen. Turkey has built a substantial presence in construction, textiles, defence and energy across multiple African states, and Ankara is expected to host its own Africa summit this year, joining France, Italy and Russia in a crowded calendar of continental courtship.

South Korea, having hosted forty-eight African heads of state at its first Korea-Africa summit in 2024, has moved from a standing start to active engagement, opening economic partnership agreement negotiations with Tanzania and signing trade and investment frameworks with eight African states including Ghana. None of these relationships individually rivals the scale of what Washington is withdrawing, but their cumulative effect is to give African governments a genuinely wider set of counterparties than existed even five years ago, and a wider set of counterparties changes the negotiating dynamic in ways that matter more than any single relationship's dollar value.

The mobility dimension policymakers tend to overlook

Trade and infrastructure financing dominate the commentary on this shift, but the diversification of partners is also quietly reshaping migration corridors, and that dimension deserves more attention than it gets in a debate conducted almost entirely in the language of capital flows. Gulf labour markets already absorb large numbers of African workers under conditions that remain, in many cases, poorly regulated and thinly protected by bilateral labour agreements.

Turkish and Korean partnerships bring their own visa and training pipelines, some more favourable to skilled mobility than the increasingly restrictive settlement regimes now emerging in parts of Europe. A continent renegotiating its economic relationships without renegotiating the terms on which its people move, work and remit within those same relationships is only doing half the diplomacy the moment demands. Ghana's own diaspora, whose remittances and professional networks already shape its balance of payments more directly than most single trade agreements, offers an obvious test case for whether new partnerships translate into better protected mobility, or simply a wider set of destinations offering the same limited protections as before.

Hedging is a strategy, not a default.

The temptation in Western commentary is to describe African governments as passive terrain over which great powers now compete, waiting to see who wins. That framing understates what is actually happening. Morocco offers the clearest illustration of the alternative, a government that has used its position between competing suitors, the United States, the European Union, the Gulf and China, to extract explicit concessions, most visibly Britain's and America's endorsement of its position on Western Sahara, in exchange for continued access and partnership. That is not a country waiting to be chosen.

It is a government using multipolarity as leverage, playing patient partners against impatient ones and extracting recognition it could not have secured in a unipolar landscape. South Africa's own posture toward the G20 rupture, absorbing the diplomatic cost of exclusion while continuing to describe itself as a founding member entitled to its seat, and quietly pursuing deeper engagement with BRICS and Gulf partners in parallel, follows a similar logic even under much greater pressure. The countries managing this moment most effectively are treating competing external interest not as a crisis to be survived but as a resource to be allocated deliberately.

The coordination problem Africa has not solved

The risk in this landscape is not that Africa lacks options. It is that fifty-four governments pursuing fifty-four separate bilateral strategies toward the same set of external suitors will collectively extract less value than a continent negotiating from a common position would. The African Continental Free Trade Area, in principle, gives the continent the institutional machinery to negotiate as a bloc of 1.4 billion people and a combined market approaching 3.4 trillion dollars, control over roughly thirty per cent of the world's critical minerals, and genuine leverage over any single external partner. In practice, most of the financing arrangements described above, the Gulf corridor, the Chinese tariff removal, the Turkish and Korean frameworks, are negotiated bilaterally, government to government, with no requirement that terms secured by one African state inform or strengthen the position of its neighbours.

Every government hedging successfully in isolation is, collectively, a continent still negotiating from fifty four separate and unequal positions rather than one continental position with the weight its resources and population would justify. Ghana, which has spent the past two years positioning itself as a hub for exactly this kind of external courtship, has as much interest as any African state in whether that coordination gap closes.

The real inflection point

The story of this moment is not, in the end, primarily a story about American decline, although that decline is real and measurable. It is a story about whether the diplomatic space Washington's retreat has opened gets used to build African bargaining power that outlasts any single external relationship, or whether it simply produces a wider, more diversified version of the same asymmetric dependency the continent has managed, with varying success, for seventy years.

The governments treating this as a moment to extract binding concessions, diversify genuinely rather than merely swap creditors, and build continental negotiating positions through the AfCFTA and the African Union will emerge from it stronger than they entered it. The governments treating it as a straightforward replacement of one patron with several will find, in a decade, that multipolarity was never a substitute for agency. It was only ever an opportunity to build it.

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Dominic Senayah is an International Relations professional and policy analyst based in England, specialising in African political economy, humanitarian governance, and migration diplomacy. He holds an MA in International Relations from the UK and writes on trade policy, institutional reform, and Ghana–UK relations for audiences across Africa, the United Kingdom, and the wider Global South.

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