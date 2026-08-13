Mahama allocates funds to complete 35 Agenda 111 hospitals this year

Agenda 111

President John Mahama says his government has allocated funds to complete 35 Agenda 111 hospital projects initiated by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

According to the President, the 35 projects are about 70% complete and will be prioritised for completion as part of his commitment to ensuring that projects started by his predecessor are not abandoned.

Speaking during his ongoing tour of the Upper East Region, President Mahama said government was a continuous process, and his administration would therefore complete viable projects inherited from the previous government.

"We are continuing the Agenda 111 hospitals. This year, we have selected 35 of them, 35 of them that have reached 70% completion and above. We have selected them across the country; we have allocations, funds are available to finish the 35," he said.

He said funds would be disbursed to enable contractors to resume and complete work on the 35 hospital projects before the end of this year.

He added that 20 of the projects that have reached 50% completion will be prioritised next year, 2027, for completion.

"Next year, we are selecting another 200 that are 50% and above. But we are giving priority to districts that do not have health facilities, and so we are not abandoning the Agenda 111 Hospitals; we are going to continue and finish them," he noted.

"In 2028, we will award another 20 for completion," he added.

President Mahama stressed that allowing the facilities to remain incomplete would amount to a waste of taxpayers’ money, particularly given the level of investment already made in the projects.

He said completing the hospitals would ensure that the resources committed to the Agenda 111 initiative yielded the intended benefits for Ghanaians.

The Agenda 111 project was initiated under the Akufo-Addo administration to construct 111 hospitals across the country, particularly in districts without hospitals.

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