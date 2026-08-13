Kingsley Agyemang denies scholarship corruption allegations, says investigations will vindicate him

Former Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has expressed confidence that ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption surrounding scholarship awards will ultimately clear his name.

Dr Agyemang, through his lawyers, said he performed his duties with “utmost diligence” during his tenure and denied any wrongdoing in connection with the award of scholarships under the previous administration.

His comments follow recent public statements by Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, regarding the controversy.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, lawyers for Dr Agyemang accused the High Commissioner of making “false and misleading” claims about their client and said her decision to discuss the matter publicly while investigations are ongoing was “regrettable and unwarranted”.

“Our client maintains that he executed his work as former Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat with utmost diligence and therefore denies any wrongdoing,” the lawyers said.

The lawyers said investigations into the allegations had already been initiated by state security and investigative agencies.

They questioned why the High Commissioner would continue to comment publicly on the matter instead of allowing the relevant institutions to complete their work.

“Furthermore, as the High Commissioner herself has acknowledged, investigations have already been initiated into the allegations of corruption surrounding the awards of scholarship during the tenure of the previous administration,” the statement said.

“In the circumstances, the High Commissioner’s resort to the media to publicly berate our client rather than allowing the appropriate security and investigative bodies to discharge their mandate is regrettable and unwarranted.”

According to the lawyers, the latest comments are also not the first occasion on which the High Commissioner has made allegations against Dr Agyemang while investigations remain pending.

“It is worthy of note that this is not the first time the High Commissioner is making such wild allegations notwithstanding the pendency of investigations by state security and investigative agencies,” they said.

The former Registrar has maintained that he has nothing to hide and has made himself available to the state agencies conducting the investigations.

His lawyers said he has “fully cooperated” with investigators to ensure that the allegations are properly examined.

“Our client has not only availed himself to the said state security agencies but has fully cooperated with them with a view to ensuring that the allegations are thoroughly investigated, his name is completely cleared, and the matter is brought to a definitive conclusion,” they said.

They added that Dr Agyemang remains committed to the rule of law and due process.

“Our client is a law-abiding citizen who remains focused on faithfully discharging the mandate entrusted to him by the good people of Abuakwa South and is firmly committed to the rule of law and due process,” the lawyers said.

Dr Agyemang remains confident that the investigations will establish the facts.

His lawyers said he believes the process will eventually vindicate him.

“He remains confident that in the fullness of time, the truth will prevail, and he will be vindicated,” the statement said.

This comes after Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson, alleged widespread mismanagement in the administration of government scholarship funds under the previous administration.

She is claiming that excessive spending on dependants of scholarship beneficiaries contributed to the accumulation of millions of pounds in unpaid tuition and stipends owed to Ghanaian students in the UK.

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