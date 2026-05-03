Sissala West MP launches maiden teacher awards and scholarship scheme

To commemorate May Day, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala West Constituency and Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has initiated the maiden Sukparu Best Teachers and Scholarship Award programme.

The ceremony, held at the Sissala West GES Directorate at Gbollu, aimed to recognise the relentless dedication of local educators while providing critical financial backing to advancing students in the district.

Delivering the welcome address, the Acting District Director of Education for Sissala West, Chakurah Dramani, commended the MP for his continuous investments in education, including the provision of laptops, thousands of mono desks, and the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern library complex.

However, Dramani seized the moment to highlight a critical challenge crippling the district's educational progress.

"Our district is facing a serious challenge," Dramani revealed. "We currently have a teaching staff shortage of about 247. I call on all relevant stakeholders concerned to engage the government for the recruitment of language teachers to facilitate the teaching of both Dagaare and Sissali in our schools."

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Mohammed Adams Sukparu detailed his dual approach to elevating educational standards in the constituency.

"This award belongs to every student who trusted me to guide them, every colleague who shared advice during breaks, and my family who understood the late nights and early mornings," he shared.

He noted that his inspiration came from his own life story: "Having started from a humble beginning, I saw the importance of a teacher right from the 'under tree' where we started our education."

Alongside rewarding hard-working teachers, the MP highlighted the massive financial commitment of the scholarship scheme, designed to alleviate the financial burden on parents and ensure that brilliant but needy youth in Sissala West can pursue higher education without hindrance.

He disclosed that a total of 365 continuing students are benefiting from the initiative, which is valued at over 500,000 Ghana Cedis.

Specifically, the scheme fully absorbs the fees for students from the district pursuing critical professional courses such as medicine, law, engineering, and computer science.

He also noted that his broader educational interventions include "providing 10 laptop computers and constructing an ultra-modern office complex and library to enhance education delivery".

Reinforcing the call for dedication, the Upper West Regional Director of Education, Madam Alice Ellen Abeere-Inga, emphasised the foundational importance of the teaching profession and challenged educators to remain steadfast despite resource constraints.

She also issued a stern warning to the youth in the district, urging them to prioritise long-term academic success over fleeting financial gains.

"What our youth are looking for today is quick money. They don't want anything that will let them feel a bit of pain," she cautioned. "Please, can you stop that for now, concentrate on your education, and when you become who you are, you can make the money that you want? Please do not disappoint us."

The awards segment featured extensive recognition across multiple educational levels, including Kindergarten, Primary, Junior High School, Senior High School, and the District Education Office staff.

Top-performing educators took home high-value prizes such as motorbikes, flat-screen LED televisions, laptops, and refrigerators.

The recognition was not limited to active staff; six retired educators were also honoured for their lifelong service. The retirees were each presented with a cash prize of 2,000 Ghana Cedis, a gesture demonstrating that their past contributions to the district's educational development have not been forgotten.

The ultimate prize for the overall Best Teacher went to Adamu Balubuo Yussif of Wasea DA Basic School.

An elated Yussif expressed his gratitude for the recognition and promised to continue working hard to impart knowledge to the young ones, regardless of where he is posted.

"My message for other teachers is that, wherever they find themselves, whether in a village or a hamlet, they should try to shine," Yussif advised. "If they do their best, one day somebody will sit somewhere and appreciate what they are doing."

The successful event, chaired by the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, Kuoro Babukwie Bajor Limann V, featured solidarity messages from various dignitaries, including Yakubu Benin, who represented the Sissala West District Health Director, Dr. Mathias Pogri Tengan.

To ease the stress of the moment and entertain the gathering, the Kandia cultural group delivered a stunning and beautiful cultural display.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.