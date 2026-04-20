PRETAG raises alarm over delayed teacher arrears and staffing gaps in schools

The Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) has raised concerns over what it describes as the Ghana Education Service’s lack of a clear plan for paying arrears owed to teachers across the country.

According to the association, the continued delay in settling outstanding payments is creating anxiety among affected teachers and could undermine stability within the education sector if not urgently addressed.

The concerns come in the wake of a protest march by the Coalition of Unpaid Teachers to the Ministry of Finance, where they submitted a petition over what they say is prolonged neglect and the non-payment of their legitimate entitlements.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, PRETAG Vice President Adokwei Ayikwei Awulley described the situation as unacceptable, urging authorities to introduce a structured roadmap to resolve the issue without further delay.

“Can you not just sit them down and give them a roadmap? Things must be streamlined,” he said, adding that the current staffing shortages are also placing undue pressure on teachers in classrooms.

He further questioned government’s plan to recruit 7,000 teachers, arguing that the figure is insufficient to address the existing gaps in schools nationwide and the backlog of unemployed trained teachers.

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