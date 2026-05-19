NDC defends AAK development record, outlines roads, schools, health projects

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) Constituency has defended its development record, outlining ongoing roads, schools and health projects while rejecting opposition claims that the area has been neglected.

The comments followed recent criticisms by some leading opposition figures who accused the Member of Parliament, Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye, of neglecting parts of the constituency.

However, the NDC said several social interventions such as road projects, school blocks, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, boreholes and educational interventions have either been completed or are currently underway across the constituency.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Attakorah Asante, Communication Officer for the constituency, said the scale and spread of projects across communities demonstrate that Mr Kwakye has delivered significantly within a relatively short period in office.

“We think the claim that the Member of Parliament has done nothing in the constituency is a blatant lie,” Nana Asante said. “Honourable Felix, as we speak, has done so many things. If you want to mention them, it will take a lot of time.”

In the education sector, he said the government has completed multiple classroom infrastructure projects in several underserved communities.

At Empiro, a three-unit classroom block with washroom facilities has been completed, while at Sodofo Abaase, a new kindergarten block with a washroom has been constructed to improve early childhood education.

At Okyiriku, a six-unit classroom block with washroom facilities has also been completed to ease congestion and improve the learning environment.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Nana Asante said the government has made significant interventions to address furniture shortages in second-cycle institutions.

He explained that 1,000 tables and 1,000 chairs each have been supplied to Aggrey Memorial SHS, Aburaman SHS, Morre SHS, Asuantsi Technical SHS and Abakrampa SHS, a move he said is already improving conditions for both students and teachers.

In the health sector, Nana Asante noted that access to basic healthcare is being expanded through the construction of new CHPS compounds.

He said facilities have been completed at Nyamedom, Ohiaba and Abaka, bringing healthcare closer to residents who previously had to travel long distances to access services.

Beyond infrastructure, he said medical equipment has been distributed to several health centres and CHPS compounds across the constituency, including facilities at Nyamedom, Ohiaba, Batayaa, Ayeldu, Abokomano, Brafoyaw, Nkantanan and Asebu, as well as the Morre and Abakrampa health centres.

“As we speak, we have supplied health equipment to several CHPS compounds and health centres,” he said, adding that the aim is to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the area.

Water supply challenges have also been addressed in several communities through borehole projects.

Nana Asante said about 15 communities have benefited, including Asebu, Ayeldu, Gyabankrom, Nyamedom, Abaka, Fotwekrom, Ohiaba, Bentigue, Onsonyameye and Kyeyew.

He added that additional water storage systems have been provided to support both schools and communities.

At Aggrey Memorial SHS, three 10,000-litre polytanks have been installed, while communities such as Okesikrom and Mpredwe have each received a 10,000-litre tank fitted with a 1.5-horsepower pump.

At Tetekasum, a 5,000-litre tank with a pump has also been provided.

He said these interventions are helping residents cope better with water shortages.

On road infrastructure, Nana Asante said work is ongoing across key routes within the constituency, with contractors actively on site.

He mentioned areas such as the Abura Dunkwa township roads, the Amosima stretch, roads within Abakrampa, the Morre Hospital Junction to Morre SHS road, and the Afrangue to Ayeldu road as examples of projects aimed at improving transport and connectivity.

He stressed that visible progress on these roads reflects the government’s commitment to easing the movement of people and goods while opening communities for economic activity.

The detailed breakdown of projects also follows criticism by a traditional leader who claimed the MP had failed to deliver development to the constituency, an assertion Nana Asante dismissed as politically motivated.

“If a chief can come out and say the MP (Hon Felix) has not done anything, then we think, if not politics, he will not say that,” he stated.

He added that beyond completed projects, others are still ongoing, including telecommunications infrastructure to improve telephone network connectivity and a football park project that is about halfway complete.

According to him, materials for the network installation are already on the ground, awaiting engineers for final installation.

Providing a broader perspective, Nana Asante said the government’s approach has been to engage communities directly, explain ongoing projects, and respond to their priority needs.

“We explained everything to the people, and they understood that what was said earlier was not accurate,” he said.

He urged residents to focus on the ongoing work and not be swayed by what he described as misleading political narratives, insisting that development in the constituency is both visible and ongoing.

“They should concentrate on what is happening in the constituency and support the work that is ongoing,” he added.

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