Agenda 111: “It was not prudent to start 111 hospitals at once” – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has openly criticised the previous Akufo-Addo administration over its handling of the Agenda 111 hospital projects.

He described the decision to simultaneously initiate construction of 111 hospitals across the country as imprudent and poorly executed.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with the Northern Regional House of Chiefs on Friday, May 15, shortly before his departure to Geneva for an international engagement.

President Mahama questioned the strategic thinking behind launching all 111 hospital projects at the same time, arguing that a phased approach would have been far more effective and fiscally responsible.

"When the Agenda 111 hospitals… I don't think it was a very prudent idea to start 111 hospitals at the same time. At least they should have been phased out," he stated.

He noted that while some of the projects had progressed to foundation level, the overall execution had been deeply problematic, with serious concerns about contractor performance and value for money.



"With some of the projects, people took the mobilisation and never went to the site," he disclosed, adding that the government is actively pursuing such contractors to recover funds and ensure accountability.

"EOCO is going after them," he assured the chiefs, signalling that legal and administrative action is underway against defaulting contractors.

Despite his sharp criticism of how the initiative was managed, President Mahama reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring that Ghanaians ultimately benefit from the hospital projects.

President Mahama disclosed that the government has now reviewed the programme and will focus resources on completing 35 hospitals that are close to completion.

He added that additional funding will be provided in the next national budget to allow for another batch of hospitals to be completed in subsequent phases.

According to him, the restructuring plan also includes collaboration with faith-based health institutions, which will be encouraged to adopt some of the facilities and support their completion and operation.

“We’re also inviting the faith-based organisations that run hospitals to adopt some of the hospitals that they think they can complete and bring into operation,” the President said.

The Agenda 111 initiative, launched as a major healthcare infrastructure expansion programme, has faced delays and criticism over stalled projects and cost concerns, prompting the government’s renewed focus on phased completion and partnerships.

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